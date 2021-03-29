Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the LA Clippers at Staples Center tonight, in a game that is expected to be an enthralling affair between two teams who belong to the upper echelons of the NBA. The Clippers are third in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record, while the Bucks are in a similar position in the East courtesy of a 29-16 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 30th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have slipped up lately, losing their last two games after winning 8 matches in succession. The Bucks have been one of the best offenses in the league, managing an offensive rating of 116.8. They also lead the league in points scored per game (119.3). Coach Budenholzer's men have rebounded the ball extremely well, grabbing 48 rebounds per match.

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have been a good supporting cast for the 'Greek Freak', averaging 20 and 16 points respectively. They have also shared playmaking duties with Antetokounmpo, averaging five assists apiece.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in mercurial form, putting up 28 points, 6 assists and 11 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while making a difference on the defensive end.

The Milwaukee Bucks have gone all out to surround Giannis with the right kind of talent, and now the responsibility falls on the talismanic power forward's shoulders to lead the team to a championship.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo, Small Forward - Khris Middleton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Brook Lopez

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been one of the most balanced outfits this campaign, making the top 10 in both the offensive and defensive ratings. They have been the most accurate team from the deep, making 42% of their attempts from 3-point range.

After a disappointing 2019-20 season, Paul George has come back stronger, averaging 22 points, 5 assists and 6 rebounds per game on 42% shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Marcus Morris Sr. has impressed as a role player, putting up 12 points on a stellar three-point shooting percentage of 46%.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard in NBA action against the Atlanta Hawks

The 2-time NBA champion has not put a foot wrong this season, averaging 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per match. He is shooting 39.5% from downtown and is stealing the ball 1.8 times per game. He has also been careful in possession, turning it over just 1.8 times per contest.

Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the NBA, and the LA Clippers' chances of winning a ring will hinge on his and Paul George's form in the postseason.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Paul George, Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Power Forward - Marcus Morris, Center- Ivica Zubac

Bucks vs Clippers Match Prediction

Taking the strengths of both starting lineups into consideration, the LA Clippers are the favorites to win this game. They have two game-changers in the form of wings Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and it looks unlikely that the Milwaukee Bucks will be able to beat them on home turf.

Where to Watch Bucks vs LA Clippers

The live coverage of Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Clippers matchup will be available on NBA TV. Local channels Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Prime Ticket. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

