Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to the Amway Center to take on the Orlando Magic in their 11th game of the 2020-21 NBA season. Both teams have identical records this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to build some momentum after a comfortable victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their last game, which Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out of.

Antetokounmpo, who is expected to return against the Orlando Magic. has looked in good form during the first few weeks of the season. Orlando Magic have relied on Nikola Vucevic who is currently averaging 22 points, 3.3 assists and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Giannis made it known tonight not to count him out for a third consecutive MVP.



43 points on 17/24 field goals with some more insane highlight reel plays.pic.twitter.com/SzZyejmIg6 — Jake Weinbach (@WeinbachNBA) January 5, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have looked frail defensively and will be looking to be more aggressive in their approach. Nevertheless, the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win this game although the Orlando Magic could make it a difficult day for the Milwaukee Bucks.

With all three of Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday fit and firing, the Milwaukee Bucks should be able to see out an Orlando Magic side that heavily relies on Nikola Vucevic.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo and KhrisMiddleton in action for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a mixed start to the season. They are expected to be strong title contenders this time around after the acquisition of Jrue Holiday, who is expected to shore up the defence as the Bucks mount a title challenge.

Both Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo have started the season in prime scoring form.

Middleton has averaged 22.7 points and 5.9 assists per game while Antetokounmpo has returned 27.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. Add Jrue Holiday's 15-points-per-game returns and some decent performances from the bench, the Milwaukee Bucks look strong enough to give any team in the NBA a serious run for their money.

Key Player – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over the Orlando Magic.

2-time NBA MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the favorites to make it a third title on the trot. He has looked in decent form this season and will be looking to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship win in almost 50 years.

This time around, the Milwaukee Bucks have all the tools to embark on a serious run through the playoffs and even go all the way. Against the Orlando Magic, a fit and well rested Giannis Antetokounmpo might be enough to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to victory.

Milwaukee Bucks' Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez.

Orlando Magic Preview

While Orlando magic has seen some decent scoring performances since the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, they have lacked consistency and will be looking to move past their loss against the Dallas Mavericks, where Luka Doncic registered a cool triple double.

Orlando goes OFF in the third quarter to pull away from Cleveland for the #MagicWin!



Aaron Gordon drills a CAREER-HIGH SIX threes! (6/9 3P)

24 PTS - 11 REB

52.9% (9/17 FG)



Nikola "Catch-and-Shoot" Vucevic:

23 PTS - 8 REB

56.3% (9/16 FG)



HIGHLIGHTS: pic.twitter.com/v6xMULFJAt — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) January 5, 2021

Evan Fournier is expected to sit out the game while Terence Ross, Markelle Fultz and Aaron Gordon will be expected to provide offensive support.

Nikola Vucevic has been producing game after game but hasn’t received the kind of support that is needed for the Orlando Magic to take the next step.

Key Player- Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic in action for the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic has played some of the best basketball of his career since the 2019-20 NBA season and appears to have started the current one in similar fashion.

He has been impressive at both ends of the court and has been the main ball handler for the Orlando Magic, something that has made his job difficult at times too.

Regardless, his numbers have been terrific, and the Orlando Magic will be looking at Vucevic once again to lead them to victory against a strong Milwaukee Bucks side who are expected to have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in their fold.

the Orlando Magic start the season 4-0 for the first time in franchise history!



Nikola Vucevic sets all-time team FG record, dropping 28 PTS shooting 66.7%



Markelle Fultz secures a double-double with 11 PTS and 10 dimes



Dwayne Bacon adds 18 PTS shooting 90% FG%



HIGHLIGHTS: pic.twitter.com/wEMlPMLDIG — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) December 30, 2020

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Terence Ross, F D. Bacon, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic.

Bucks vs Magic Match Prediction

A fit Giannis Antetokounmpo has the ability to single-handedly win games for the Milwaukee Bucks, a luxury that they do possess against the Orlando Magic.

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the strongest rosters they have had in recent years and will be expected to post a comfortable victory against the Orlando Magic.

The Magic, on the other hand, will be looking at Nikola Vucevic to deliver once again.

Where to Watch 76ers vs Magic?

Locally, the game can be watched on Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The match will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.