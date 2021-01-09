Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic in a highly anticipated 2020-21 NBA season matchup on Saturday, with both teams looking to build on their good start to the campaign. The Orlando Magic have won 6 of their 9 games while the Dallas Mavericks have a .500 record.

The Orlando Magic will be hoping to bounce back from a 132-90 blowout at the hands of the Houston Rockets. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks will look to continue the winning run that has seen them win their last two games. The Mavericks overcame the Denver Nuggets in overtime, thanks to an incredible performance by European star Luka Doncic.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Update

Orlando Magic

Center Mo Bamba is listed as probable for Saturday's game due to a mild back strain, although is likely to feature. Evan Fournier will be a game-time decision after missing out against the Rockets, while Markelle Fultz will be unavailable as he is nursing an ACL tear.

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, and Dorian Finney-Smith have been ruled out of the game against the Orlando Magic due to NBA's health and safety protocol. The announcement came after an unnamed Dallas Mavericks player tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Kristaps Porzingis will also miss the game as he is still recovering from knee surgery.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will probably field a backcourt of Cole Anthony and sharpshooter Evan Fournier, with Bacon coming in at small forward. Aaron Gordon will start at the 4, while European big Nikola Vucevic will start at the center for the playoff hopefuls.

Dallas Mavericks

Head coach Rick Carlisle will play Luka Doncic at point guard and Trey Burke at the shooting guard position. Tim Hardaway Jr. will be the team's starting small forward, with Maxi Kleber playing the power forward role. Willie Cauley-Stein will start at center.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

G Cole Anthony, G Evan Fournier, F D. Bacon, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic

Dallas Mavericks

G Luka Doncic, G Trey Burke, F Tim Hardaway Jr., F Maxi Kleber, C Willie Cauley-Stein

