Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers: How to watch, TV Schedule, Channel, Live stream - March 17

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table clash in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are perched on the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 28-12 record, while the Milwaukee Bucks are two places behind them in third, courtesy of a 25-14 start to their campaign.

The Bucks come into this game at the back of a good run, winning their last four matches. Their most recent victory came against the Washington Wizards, where Giannis Antetokounmpo helped them prevail 133-122.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are also in a rich vein of form, winning six games on the bounce. In their most recent outing, they beat the New York Knicks 99-96 on Tuesday but could face a tricky game against a well-drilled Philadelphia 76ers outfit.

How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Time: 7:00 PM (Eastern Time); 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)..

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

TV Channel: ESPN, Fox Sports-Wisconsin, NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Live stream: NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks: Team News

Khris filled it up against Philly last season:



25 PTS | 10/15 FG | 9 REB | WIN pic.twitter.com/PGgBsdBmyG — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 17, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks have no major injury concerns ahead of this game. Their only absentee is Axel Tuopane, who misses out because of an undisclosed injury. However, that won't affect Mike Budenholzer's plans, as Tuopane is not an active part of the team's rotation.

The Bucks are expected to start with Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Philadelphia 76ers: Team News

Joel Embiid won't feature in the game because of a knee injury, and his status is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He sustained his injury in the game against the Washington Wizards, and since then he has been replaced by veteran big Tony Bradley.

Bradley will be expected to retain his place in the starting lineup, with off-season acquisition Dwight Howard to complement him off the bench. The other Philadelphia 76ers starters will be Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Danny Green and Tobias Harris.

