Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the Phoenix Suns Arena in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Phoenix Suns will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage against a soaring Milwaukee Bucks outfit; Meanwhile, the Milwaukee-based franchise will look for another win to inch closer to the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 10th, 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 11th, 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are unbeaten in the month of February, and have won their last five games in a row.

The Eastern Conference heavyweights have been ruthless at both ends of the court this season, scoring 121.3 points and allowing just 111 per game. They have the best offense in the league, which will, however, be tested against a formidable Phoenix Suns defense.

Advertisement

In addition to reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday have been key players for the Bucks this season, averaging 20 and 16 points per game respectively.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The 'Greek Freak' has been tearing defenses apart this season, averaging an incredible 27 points, 11 rebounds and five assists per game. He is also doing well on the defensive side of the ball, averaging a steal and 1.3 blocks per match.

It looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be in the conversation for the MVP award once again; so far, he has looked like a deserving candidate for the same.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Bryn Forbes, G - Donte DiVincenzo, F- Khris Middleton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C- Brook Lopez.

Also Read: Making an argument for and against the LA Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Advertisement

Following a shock loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on February 3rd, the Phoenix Suns are on a 3-game winning streak.

The gritty Phoenix Suns defense has allowed the opposition to score only 107 points per game so far this season, which is good for the fourth-best defense in the league.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul has been an incredible presence on the court for the Phoenix Suns, averaging 16 points and dishing out eight assists per game.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns

After missing a few games due to a hamstring injury, Devin Booker has continued to torment NBA defenses like he did at the start of the season.

He is averaging 23 points per game, while also adding some playmaking to his repertoire. Booker has dished out 4.3 assists per game, while stealing the ball once per match.

With Booker coming up against a tough Milwaukee Bucks team, Monty Williams will be expecting a big game from the player.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Frank Kaminsky, C - DeAndre Ayton.

Bucks vs Suns Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks are a strong contender for the NBA championship, and are expected to come out of the East this season.

The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, are a well-drilled team as well. But it is unlikely they will prevail over the Bucks, who should be able to take care of business at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Where to watch Bucks vs Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks-Phoenix Suns matchup will be televised nationally on ESPN. Locally, the game will be covered on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Arizona. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.