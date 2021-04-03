Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings - Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5's - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21 

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their road trip to the West Coast as they take on the Sacramento Kings next at Golden 1 Center tonight. In an earlier meeting between the two sides, the Bucks defeated the Kings 128-115.

In their last outing, the Milwaukee Bucks decimated the Portland Trail Blazers 127-109 as Gannis scored a game-high 47 points, shooting 85% from the field.

It was a remarkable win for the Bucks as the Blazers were the more in-form team heading into that matchup and were playing at home as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just the third player in NBA history to score 45+ points in a game on 85% shooting or better. He joins Wilt Chamberlain in December of 1967 and Mike Woodson in February of 1983. pic.twitter.com/LGF3mRZfvD — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 3, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks' season record improved to 31-17 with that win. They continue to chase for the top spot from which they are three games behind at the moment. The Bucks are currently ranked third in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings seem to have hit a slump after recording five wins on the bounce recently.

They go into this matchup on the back of a two-game losing streak after they failed to get back to winning ways against the LA Lakers in their last encounter. The Kings were outscored 94-115 in that matchup.

The Sacramento Kings struggled on both ends of the floor after failing to match the intensity and physicality of their opponents. Harrison Barnes led the team with 26 points, while star man De'Aaron Fox had a tough night, managing just 12 points throughout the game.

The loss saw the Kings record fall to 22-27 for the season. However, they are 11th in the West standings and are still in the race to secure a play-in tournament spot.

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings - Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

PJ Tucker #17 in action

The Milwaukee Bucks have ruled out PJ Tucker due to a calf injury for the game against the Sacramento Kings. He has featured in just three games since joining the team and has now missed five straight games for them.

Sacramento Kings

Hassan Whiteside #20 of the Sacramento Kings in action

The Sacramento Kings have reported no new injuries apart from Marvin Bagley III and Hasan Whiteside, who have been out injured for some time now.

Advertisement

The former is currently recovering from a hand fracture suffered on March 15, while the latter is recovering from a knee injury that has kept him on the sidelines since March 25.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings - Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks will likely field their regular starting five. The backcourt will feature Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo, while forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton will be seen pairing up with Brook Lopez in the frontcourt.

From the reserves, Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis will likely play the most rotation minutes.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings will likely play the same starting five from their last game, which saw De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton start as the two guards, along with forwards Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes.

Richaun Holmes played as the starting center and should keep his place again for the match against the Milwaukee Bucks.

From the reserves, Maurice Harkless, Delon Wright and Terence Davis will once again be expected to play key roles and are likely to play the most rotation minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Sacramento Kings - Predicted starting 5's

Milwaukee Bucks

Advertisement

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday l Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo l Small Forward - Khris Middleton l Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo l Center - Brook Lopez.

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox l Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton l Small Forward - Buddy Hield l Power Forward - Harrison Barnes l Center - Richaun Holmes.

Also Read: 5 teams that have improved the most since the All-Star break | NBA season 2020-21