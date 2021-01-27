Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Lowry

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will visit the Toronto Raptors at Tampa on January 27th.

The Bucks have won seven of their last 10 games and have only lost against the big players on the East (Brooklyn Nets) and the West (LA Lakers). Meanwhile, the Raptors have won six of their last 10 games after starting the 2020-21 NBA season with a 1-6 record.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction: Combined starting 5

The Milwaukee Bucks have a 10-6 record, which is tied for the second-best in the Eastern Conference. They also have the best Offensive Rating in the entire NBA (118), despite still trying to figure out their overall identity.

The Toronto Raptors started the year horribly but played a lot better in recent weeks. It all starts on the defensive end for Nick Nurse's team. The team has a 7-10 record after a harsh 1-6 start, and the improvement comes on the back of their Defensive Rating (109.2), which is the ninth-best in the NBA.

In their most recent games, the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks at home, while the Raptors fell to the Indiana Pacers.

In this article, we take a look at our combined starting five from the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors' rosters.

Guard - Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors)

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers.

Kyle Lowry remains a consistent piece for the Toronto Raptors, even at 34 years of age.

He was recently questionable to play against the Indiana Pacers on January 25th due to an issue with his foot. However, he played almost 33 minutes against the Pacers before getting ejected with 47 seconds left.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, Lowry is averaging 17.8 points per game with a 42% efficiency from the field and 35% from the three-point line. He has also made 89% of his free throws. Moreover, he is averaging six assists and a career-high six rebounds per game.

Guard - Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

After getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, Jrue Holiday was tipped to play a huge role with one of the contenders in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

After a month of the 2020-21 NBA season, Holiday has been a solid factor for the Milwaukee Bucks' dynamic.

In his 12th NBA season, the one-time All-Star is averaging 16 points per game, has made 49% of his field goals, 38% of his threes, and 82% of his free throws. Moreover, he is averaging five assists and almost two steals per game in 16 appearances.