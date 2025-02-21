Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 21 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards in one of several games scheduled to take place on Friday. The Bucks, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, take the road to face the Wizards, No. 15 in the East.

The Bucks snapped a lengthy streak without consecutive wins, overcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-101 on Feb. 12 and beating the LA Clippers 116-110 on Thursday night. It was their first back-to-back victory since Jan. 23.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a calf injury to score 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brook Lopez added 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Wizards are having another disappointing season, having dropped four straight matchups after a brief three-game winning streak from Feb. 1-5. Their most recent loss was the 134-130 overtime home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 12.

Jordan Poole's 42 points, five rebounds and five assists weren't good enough to see off the Pacers. Corey Kispert added 21 points and four rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Injury Reports

Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Feb. 21

The Milwaukee Bucks have a clean bill of health ahead of the game against the Wizards. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a strained calf injury, which made him miss six games, on Thursday night against the Clippers.

Washington Wizards' injury report for Feb. 21

The Washington Wizards have a couple of players on the injury list. Most notable is point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who is out with an ankle sprain and won't take part in the game against the Bucks.

The Wizards' complete injury report:

Saddiq Bey: Out (Knee)

Anthony Gill: Questionable (Ankle)

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Ankle)

Jaylen Martin: Out - G League: Two-way

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 21

The Bucks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Wizards:

Damian Lillard (point guard), Taurean Prince (shooting guard), Kyle Kuzma (small forward), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward) and Brook Lopez (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma Jericho Sims Ryan Rollins Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Giannis Antetokounmpo AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Pat Connaughton Liam Robbins Andre Jackson Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith Chris Livingston

Washington Wizards starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 21

The Washington Wizards are projected to go with the following starting five against the Bucks:

Jordan Poole (point guard), Bilal Coulibaly (shooting guard), Khris Middleton (small forward), Kyshawn George (power forward) and Alex Sarr (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Wizards' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jordan Poole Bilal Coulibaly Khris Middleton Kyshawn George Alex Sarr Malcolm Brogdon Marcus Smart Corey Kispert Justin Champagnie Richaun Holmes Bub Carrington Malcolm Brogdon Bilal Coulibaly Khris Middleton Tristan Vukcevic Marcus Smart Corey Kispert Justin Champagnie Corey Kispert Anthony Gill Erik Stevenson Bub Carrington Kyshawn George Anthony Gill -

The matchup will begin at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. It can be watched on MNMT/MNMT2 (Home) and FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin (away). Fans can livestream the contest on FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

