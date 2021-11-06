Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Milwaukee Bucks will lock horns with the Washington Wizards in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup at the Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Despite starting well against the New York Knicks on Friday, the Bucks lost their way in the second half and ended up losing the game at home.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points on the night, but his efforts were not enough to stop the Bucks from losing. Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks as he posted 32 points and 12 rebounds to help his team secure a 113-98 win.

With this loss, the Milwaukee Bucks' record for the season became 4-5. The team will be looking to give it their all against the Wizards and push for a win, as it will help them boost their morale and stay prepared for the upcoming tough fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards head into Sunday's game on the back of a stunning win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. Seven players on the roster scored over 10 points, and this helped the team secure a 115-87 win on the night.

The Wizards outrebounded the Grizzlies, as they grabbed 53 boards as compared to their opponents' 39. They will be looking to produce a similar performance against the Bucks on Sunday.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 7, 7:00 PM ET [Monday, November 8, 4:30 AM IST]

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks have been marred by injury problems since the start of the season. They have been playing without many of their key players, and that has adversely affected their run in the current campaign.

In their game against the Knicks, the Bucks played without Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, both of whom are key players.

The team will definitely keep improving as the season progresses. Giannis Antetokounmpo's new jumpshot has been looking good. Once the team gets going, they will definitely be back to playing sensational basketball.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "I thought defensively we lost our identity."



Bud's ASL Press Conference: "I thought defensively we lost our identity." Bud's ASL Press Conference: https://t.co/N2mAFAFwLq

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league at the moment. His terrific performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs helped the franchise to their first championship in 50 years. After winning the ring, the Greek Freak certainly proved his abilities to everyone in the NBA community.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis doing it all!!



25 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL Giannis doing it all!! 25 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL https://t.co/eWDFhqVPpL

Giannis has worked a lot on his game, and his jumpshot has made him one of the biggest weapons for the Bucks. He will be hoping to continue delivering big performances to help his team to another playoff triumph.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday, G - Grayson Allen, F - Pat Connaughton, F - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards head into Sunday's game on the back of a stunning win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday

The Washington Wizards are a completely changed side this season. They started off with a 6-3 record and now look like a tough team to beat.

Their newest additions, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, have all been impressive.

The Wizards will hope to continue delivering stunning performances and make a deep run into the playoffs.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best scorers in the league. He has been the star of the team ever since they drafted him in 2012.

Last season, Beal elevated his game and became the second-highest scorer in the league, right behind Stephen Curry.

This season, with new players to support him, the 28-year-old will have more freedom when playing. He has been averaging 23.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 5.1 APG in the current campaign.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Spencer Dinwiddie, G - Bradley Beal, F - Kentavious Caldwell- Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Bucks vs Wizards Match Prediction

The Washington Wizards have been in good form this season and have produced some good defensive performances so far.

Defeating the Milwaukee Bucks is not going to be an easy task. However, the Wizards look like a well-equipped unit and will likely be able to pull off a win over the defending champions on Sunday.

Where to watch the Bucks vs Wizards game

The Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBC Sports Washington. It can also be live-streamed via an NBA League Pass subscription.

