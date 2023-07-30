In their third matchup this WNBA season, the Minnesota Lynx will head to the arena of the Connecticut Sun at 10:00 AM PDT. The ball game can be watched live on NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports North Extra.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun WNBA preview

The Connecticut Sun have a record of 6 wins and 2 losses this season. Continuing their consistent quality play this season, they are heading into this matchup fresh off an impressive 3-game winning stretch.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx have a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, improving their winning percentage to .480 this season. The team is coming off their two-straight victories against the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty.

WNBA Players to watch on Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Sun

The Minnesota Lynx are led by forward Napheesa Collier, who is the team's leading scorer. She is averaging 21.8 points per game (48.4% shooting, including 30.8% from 3-point range) and 7.9 rebounds.

Collier is also accompanied by Diamond Miller, the second pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, who is averaging 13.5 ppg (41.2% shooting, including 29.2% from 3-point range).

Meanwhile, DeWanna Bonner leads the charge for the Connecticut Sun. Bonner is averaging 18.8 ppg (42.8% shooting, including 34.5% from 3-point range) and 5.4 rpg.Her shooting from beyond the arc has caused problems for opposing teams.

When it comes to field goal efficiency, Bonner is accompanied by Brionna Jones at the forward position. She is averaging 15.9 ppg (57.1% shooting) and 8.2 rpg.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Connecticut Suns WNBA odds and prediction

According to FanDuel, these are the odds for the upcoming matchup:

Spread: Lynx +12.5 (-110), Sun -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lynx +610, Sun -1000

Total: Lynx Over 161.5 (-108), Sun Under 161.5 (-112)

Prediction: According to KTTC, because of the Connecticut Sun's impressive season due to their consistency on the court, they have the edge in the matchup with a score of 88-75 against the Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Connecticut Sun roster

Player and No. Position Natisha Hiedeman (#2) Guard Rebecca Allen (#9) Guard Tiffany Hayes (#15) Guard DiJonai Carrington (#21) Guard Leigha Brown (#32) Guard Tyasha Harris (#52) Guard Olivia Nelson-Ododa (#10) Forward DeWanna Bonner (#24) Forward Alyssa Thomas (#25) Forward Brionna Jones (#42) Forward

Diamond Miller on bluffing about declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft

Before declaring for the draft, Miller mentioned that she was not thinking about going to the professional league fresh off her final season with the Maryland Terrapins.

After being drafted second overall by the Minnesota Lynx, Diamond Miller talked in the team's press conference following the draft about the bluff she made. She said:

"I just wanted to say during that time, I was definitely bluffing. I was thinking about going professional the whole time, I just had to play it cool."

It was a hilarious answer from the Lynx forward as she is having one of the best seasons for a rookie.

