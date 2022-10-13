Minnesota Timberwolves Regular Season Schedule 2022-23: Key dates, ticket prices, TV channel details, and more

The Minnesota Timberwolves are ready for another season of basketball. They finished seventh in the West last season. They beat the LA Clippers in the Play-In tournament to secure their first playoff berth since 2018. Unfortunately, their time in the postseason was short-lived. It ended with the Memphis Grizzlies defeating them in six games during the first round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves have improved their roster over the last few months and could be a pleasant surprise this season.

They have gone 4-0 so far in the preseason, which puts them in a tie for the best record in the league. Their regular season starts on Wednesday, October 19.

This article will reveal the Minnesota Timberwolves' schedule, their most important games, ticket prices, and more.

Minnesota Timberwolves open their season on Wednesday

Rudy Gobert was the biggest addition to the Minnesota Timberwolves (Image via Getty Images)

Minnesota traded for Rudy Gobert in the offseason, which was a huge move. The defensive specialist should drastically improve the team and impact games with his presence in the paint.

Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting young players in the league. Karl-Anthony Towns is bonafide star who can score at will.

The Timberwolves have a lot of exciting games this season, from the season opener to their matchups against their biggest rivals. Here are the most important games, their dates and ticket prices:

The Minnesota Timberwolves will open their season against the Thunder on October 19. Their first matchup against the Grizzlies will be in November. They will host the reigning NBA champions at the Target Center on November 25.

Rudy Gobert will play against his former team on December 9 (Image via Getty Images)

Rudy Gobert will make his highly-anticipated return to Salt Lake City on December 9. It will also kick off a five-game road trip for the Timberwolves. They will travel to Los Angeles on December 14 to face the LA Clippers, their play-in opponent from last season.

On January 27, they will host the Grizzlies, which will be the beginning of a six-game homestand. The Timberwolves conclude their season in a matchup against the Pelicans on April 8.

Where to watch Timberwolves in 2022-23 season?

NBA League Pass subscribers will be able to watch the Timberwolves (Image via Getty Images)

NBA League Pass subscribers will have a chance to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves all season. Unfortunately, this isn't a viable solution for local fans due to blackouts.

The Timberwolves will have 16 nationally-televised games this season, a huge improvement from only four games last season. Their first game on national TV will be an October 30 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Poll : 0 votes