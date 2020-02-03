Minnesota Timberwolves Rumors: D'Angelo Russell trade is possible, Wolves interested in Aaron Gordon and more

D'Angelo Russell is among the players being linked with a trade to the Timberwolves

As the 2019-20 NBA season heads towards All-Star Weekend, the Minnesota Timberwolves are already out of playoff contention. A 15-33 record leaves them 14th in the Western Conference standings, and Minnesota's season hit a new low on Saturday as they suffered an eleventh consecutive defeat.

The Timberwolves have only reached the postseason once since the 2003-04 campaign, and with growing urgency to build a competitive team around Karl-Anthony Towns - the front office is expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline later this week. So, with incoming and outgoings possible, here we will take a look at all the latest Minnesota rumors you need to know.

#1 D'Angelo Russell could be available for trade ahead of the deadline

D'Angelo Russell's future with the Golden State Warriors is in doubt ahead of the trade deadline

Before completing a move to the Golden State Warriors last summer, the Timberwolves front office pushed hard to sign D'Angelo Russell - and it is no secret that the point guard remains among their primary trade targets. Nevertheless, with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both out with injuries, it was widely expected that the Warriors would keep the 23-year-old until at least the end of the season.

However, Marc Stein of the New York Times is reporting that the Warriors are now willing to listen to pitches for Russell - with Minnesota expected to be among the teams that could make an offer.

Many thought the Warriors would wait until draft time to seriously ponder moving D'Angelo Russell, but sources say they are listening to pitches -- with no secret Minnesota wants D-Lo badly. Golden State is widely expected to trade Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson III this week — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020

After failing to meet expectations with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell established himself as an All-Star during a two-year spell with the Brooklyn Nets. While the Warriors have endured a miserable season, Russell has continued to perform well, averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 32.1 minutes per contest.

Also read: NBA Trade Deadline: 5 in-demand players likely to stay with their current team

1 / 3 NEXT