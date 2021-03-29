Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets host Western Conference minnows Minnesota Timberwolves at the Barclays Center tonight. The Timberwolves have an 11-35 record in the Western Conference and, as a result, are stuck at the bottom of the conference standings. The Nets, on the other hand, are chasing the Philadelphia 76ers for the top spot in the East.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves recently split their two-game series with the Houston Rockets

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without defensive stopper Josh Okogie, who has been sidelined due to the league's health and safety policy. D'Angelo Russell remains out with a knee problem, and his progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden was sensational for the Brooklyn Nets against the Detroit Pistons

Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the campaign following a knee injury. LaMarcus Aldridge will miss out due to undisclosed reasons, while Landry Shamet won't feature due to an ankle issue. Kevin Durant is still undergoing rehabilitation for the hamstring injury he sustained and there is no clarity yet on his return.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀𝘿𝘼𝙔 𝙄𝙉 𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙇𝙔𝙉 pic.twitter.com/B32k2D7LFT — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 29, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves will start the game with the guard duo of Ricky Rubio and Malik Beasley, with Anthony Edwards playing at the 3. Beasley has arguably been the Wolves' best player this campaign, averaging 20 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 40% shooting from downtown.

Jaden McDaniels will start at power forward, while Karl-Anthony Towns will take his usual position at the center spot. Jake Layman and Jarred Vanderbilt will come off the bench to play backup minutes in place of the aforementioned frontcourt pair.

Brooklyn Nets

Steve Nash will field the superstar backcourt of Kyrie Irving and James Harden in the opening minutes. James Harden has played at an MVP level, putting up 25.8 points and 11 assists per game. Joe Harris and veteran Jeff Green will start at the forward spots, with DeAndre Jordan playing center.

Bruce Brown has been a revelation for the championship hopefuls, averaging 8 points and 4.5 rebounds in limited minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Anthony Edwards, Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels, Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Kyrie Irving, Shooting Guard - James Harden, Small Forward - Joe Harris, Power Forward - Jeff Green, Center - DeAndre Jordan

