Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The slumping Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the rising Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Friday for their first meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season.

After missing 13 straight games, Karl-Anthony Towns made his much-awaited return to the Minnesota Timberwolves' lineup in their previous outing against the LA Clippers. Towns was on fire on the night, registering a double-double with 18 points and 10 boards in 31 minutes from the floor. The Minnesota Timberwolves have lost three straight and will be eager to turn things around with their floor general back in action.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have been on the rise this campaign. They will enter this contest with the seventh-best record in the East behind the Pacers. LaMelo Ball continues to dazzle and will aim to add another win after suffering a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in their previous matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 2021 7:00 PM ET. (Saturday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves will hope to see the tides turn in their favor with the return of their star player Karl-Anthony Towns. It's no secret that the team has struggled mightily with him on the sidelines due to Covid-19 protocols. Towns will now look to do damage control and rally the troops behind him as they try to stop the bleeding.

Ryan Saunders' side are at a critical juncture where they can fight back into playoff contention by launching a winning streak. Otherwise, they will remain at the bottom of the Western Conference table.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have witnessed some promising returns from D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley in Towns' absence. If both players can keep producing at a high level behind Karl-Anthony Towns, the team might make strides in the coming weeks. That said, it will be an uphill battle as they have a lot of ground to cover.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is experiencing a nightmare scenario in this campaign after losing his mother and six family members to the pandemic. Still, the two-time All-Star has put on a smile for the rest of us despite the unimaginable grief he is suffering.

Towns came out strong in his return to the Minnesota Timberwolves' lineup in their previous outing against the Clippers that resulted in their nineteenth loss of the season. Karl ended his game night with an efficient 18 points on 53% shooting from the field in which he also added ten rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes from the floor.

Towns had this to say in the post-game interview:

“My vitals weren’t well. I had a lot of underlying conditions that didn’t play in my favor genetically as well. The amount of virus I had in my body was not healthy whatsoever.”

While Towns' return to the Minnesota Timberwolves is a positive development for the Wolves fans, it remains to be seen how his body will adapt to the rough grind of NBA basketball.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G Ricky Rubio, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Karl-Anthony Towns

Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Charlotte Hornets have proven to be one of the most exciting teams to follow this season. The emergence of rookie LaMelo Ball has got the NBA universe buzzing with excitement. He has been on a tear in their recent stretch, lighting up opposing teams with his efficient long-range daggers.

That said, the Charlotte Hornets dropped their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies 130-114. Terry Rozier led the effort for the Hornets with a 34-point performance but failed to secure the victory for his side.

19-year-old LaMelo Ball is the youngest player in NBA history with 7 threes & the youngest Hornet with 20 PTS/10 AST.



24 PTS (game-high)

10 AST (game-high)

7 3PT (game-high)

7 REB

in 32 MINSpic.twitter.com/HS67BAchi8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2021

The Charlotte Hornets will put the loss behind them and get ready for their clash with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night. Fans can expect fireworks as both teams are eager to bounce back with a win.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is playing good minutes for coach James Borrego, who has nothing but praise for the rookie. LaMelo has surged ahead as the top candidate for the Rookie of the Year title on the back of all-round game performances.

He recently became the youngest player ever to register seven-made threes in a single outing. LaMelo is coming off a 17-point performance against the Grizzlies and will be hungry to register another big performance in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Charlotte Hornets have a rising star on the horizon and could potentially become a serious playoff threat in the coming season.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G LaMelo Ball, G Terry Rozier, F Gordon Hayward, F PJ Washington, C Cody Zeller

Timberwolves vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves have gone 2-8 in their last ten matchups and will be desperate to turn things around with a win on Friday night. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets will be hoping to get back to winning ways and maintain their position in the top eight teams in the East.

The Charlotte Hornets have a slight edge coming into this matchup and could come out on top to earn their thirteenth win of the campaign.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Hornets?

The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets will be telecast on Fox Sports Southeast (Charlotte) and Fox Sports North. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.