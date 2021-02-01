Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be looking to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in consecutive matchups. The Wolves upended the Cavs in last night's game to record just their fifth win of the 2020-21 season.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 8 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have largely lost their way in an injury-plagued season but will be motivated by Sunday's win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ryan Saunders men aren't known for their defense but allowed just 43 second-half points on Sunday to snap their losing run.

Ant's just getting started 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZuBnzLoFeI — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 1, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren't the same team without Karl-Anthony Towns but have seen some players step up in recent games. Rookie Anthony Edwards has averaged 19.2 points on 46.9% shooting from downtown in his last five outings. Ricky Rubio is managing seven assists per game during the same stretch.

Advertisement

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has struggled to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves on his back. He's averaging 20 points and 5.4 assists per game on 39.3% 3-point shooting accuracy but doesn't always impose himself in the clutch. Russell picking up his game will make a huge difference for his side against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Ed Davis

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are quietly bleeding away after their two consecutive wins against the Brooklyn Nets. They've lost four of their last five games and fell short down the stretch against the Minnesota Timberwolves after a good first half. They need to work on their offense which is the second-worst in the league.

Advertisement

The Cleveland Cavaliers have six double-digit scorers but shooting efficiency is an issue. Collin Sexton has had a few quiet games recently and that's evidently impacted the results. Rookie Isaac Okoro continues to go from strength-to-strength though, especially on the defensive end.

Key Player - Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond made the most of Minnesota Timberwolves' shaky interior presence to record 25 points and 22 rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers' previous outing. Drummond's averaging a career-high 18.5 points this season to go with a league-leading 15.1 boards per game and will be raring to go again on Monday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Darius Garland, G Collin Sexton, F Isaac Okoro, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Timberwolves vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Minnesota Timberwolves showed grit to edge out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous outing. The Wolves will be on the road this time though where they have an abysmal 1-7 record for the season. Meanwhile, the Cavs play well at home and are unlikely to collapse again like they did last night. Expect the Eastern Conference outfit to win this game.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Cavaliers?

Local telecast of this matchup will be available on FOX Sports North and FOX Sports Ohio. You can also live stream the same on NBA League Pass.

Also read: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21