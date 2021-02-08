Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center tomorrow. The Timberwolves are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 6-17 record, while the Mavs are just above them with a 10-14 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 8th, 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, February 9th, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves will go into this game after splitting the miniseries with OKC Thunder 1-1. The Wolves have struggled to find their groove this season, and their goal of finishing in the playoff spots looks in serious jeopardy.

Head coach Ryan Saunders is under a lot of pressure, and the Timberwolves will have to turn the tide soon. If they fail to do so, Saunders could get sacked quite soon.

The team has missed star center Karl-Anthony Towns for most of the season and have struggled on both ends of the court. The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to treat this encounter as a must-win game, or else this could turn into a very long campaign for them.

Key Player - Malik Beasley

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers

With stars D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns missing several games, swingman Malik Beasley has emerged as an unlikely savior for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. The athletic guard has averaged 20.1 points on 37.7% shooting from downtown, along with grabbing 5 boards per game.

The Timberwolves are in a tough spot right now, and they will be relying on Beasley to have a big night against a fragile Dallas Mavericks defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G- Anthony Edwards, G- D'Angelo Russell, F- Jarred Vanderbilt, F- Malik Beasley, C- Naz Reid

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be in a buoyant mood following their blockbuster win over the Golden State Warriors. Before this win, the Mavs had only won one out of their last eight games, which shows important the triumph against the Warriors was for Rick Carlisle's side.

The Mavericks have been below par during the 2020/21 NBA campaign, scoring an abysmal 110.6 points per game and allowing a staggering 113.3.

Owner Mark Cuban has shown his support to the team through a period of turmoil, and he will be hoping that the Dallas Mavericks will take confidence from their last win. Dallas fans will be hoping that their teams takes care of business against a dismal Minnesota Timberwolves outfit.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

Slovenian sensation Luka Doncic has faced immense criticism this season and has been blamed for the Dallas Mavericks' poor record. The Real Madrid product answered his critics in style yesterday, as he delivered a scintillating 42-point performance against Stephen Curry and co.

Doncic has been merciless against poor teams this season, and fans can expect him to pad his stats against the Minnesota Timberwolves when the two sides meet at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G- Luka Doncic, G- Josh Richardson, F- Dorian Finney-Smith, F- Kristaps Porzingis, C- Maxi Kleber

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will have their tail up following a strong outing against the Warriors, and a similar performance can be expected from them tomorrow. The Minnesota Timberwolves have looked out of sorts so far, and it is unlikely that they will be able to conjure a win against the Mavs.

Where to Watch Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

The local coverage of this game will be available on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports South West-Dallas. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

