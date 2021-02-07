NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks signal interest in Derrick Rose as Tom Thibodeau eyes re-union

Following multiple years of poor injury luck, dynamic point guard Derrick Rose had finally found an ideal sixth man role for himself with the Detroit Pistons.

However, it seems like the 2011 MVP has decided that it is time for a change, with NBA trade rumors linking him with a move away from the Eastern Conference minnows.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks front-runners to land Derrick Rose

New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks have emerged as prime candidate to sign Detroit Pistons' guard Derrick Rose.

The links have surfaced following a mutual agreement between the Pistons and Rose, where both the parties believe an NBA trade would be the best case scenario.

BREAKING – The Knicks are engaged in active talks to acquire Derrick Rose, with the Pistons and Rose agreeing that a trade would be best for both sides.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania & @JLEdwardsIII. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 7, 2021

A move to the Big Apple will reunite Derrick Rose with his former Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau, who took over the job in the offseason.

Thibodeau and Derrick Rose forged a successful partnership in an era where the Bulls consistently made the playoffs, and Rose became the youngest-ever MVP at the age of 22.

Advertisement

Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

However, things took a sour turn when Derrick Rose suffered an ACL tear in 2012, which kept him out of NBA action for a whole year.

Rose was traded to the New York Knicks then, and a return to the Madison Square Garden seems imminent for the Chicago native.

He has been impressive this season, averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists per game in limited minutes off the bench.

"'Anywhere Thibs is, there’s going to be talks about getting D-Rose there,' a source close to Rose told the Daily News." Via @NYDailyNews



Loyalty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/envqCg1ZzT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that would benefit the most from adding Victor Oladipo to their roster

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors have linked the New York Knicks with a point guard for sometime now, and reports of interest in Derrick Rose further indicate towards Thibodeau's wish to add a back-court player. The current starter is Elfrid Payton, and Rose will certainly be an upgrade over him.

The New York Knicks have struggled to create offense this season, as they rank dead last in offensive rating in the NBA.

They are averaging just 102.7 points per game, and adding Derrick Rose to their roster will certainly help them improve these numbers.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should be a part of the JJ Redick sweepstakes