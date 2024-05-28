Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4 (May 28)

The Dallas Mavericks will try to get things done in Game 4 and sweep the Minnesota Timberwolves to earn their third NBA Finals berth. The Mavericks are one win away from eliminating the Timberwolves, who were responsible for dethroning defending champions Denver Nuggets.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been fantastic for the Mavs, while Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have been disappointing for the Timberwolves. The role players have stepped up for both teams, with P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr. and Daniel Gafford providing plenty of support.

Naz Reid is living up to winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, while Kyle Anderson has been providing solid minutes for the Timberwolves. Their coaching staff just needs to make some adjustments and take things one game at a time if they want to become the first team in league history to come back from a 3-0 deficit.

Top 10 player props for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks Game 4

#10 - Derrick Jones Jr., Points - Over 9.5 (-118)

Derrick Jones Jr. had 11 points in Game 3, which was his first double-digit scoring performance of the series. Bet on Jones not to replicate the success he had on offense but to remain a threat on the defensive end for the Dallas Mavericks.

#9 - Jaden McDaniels, Points - Over 10.5 (+100)

The Minnesota Timberwolves need Jaden McDaniels to continue what he has doing and score when Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns are struggling. Place your money on McDaniels scoring more than 10 points in Game 4.

#8 - Daniel Gafford, Points - Under 12.5 (-125)

Daniel Gafford has plenty of opportunity to catch a lot of lobs in Game 4 with Dereck Lively II out with a neck strain for the Dallas Mavericks. Gafford is not known as a scorer, so he will likely come up short and go under 12.5 points.

#7 - Naz Reid, Points - Over 12.5 (+100)

The Minnesota Timberwolves play much better with Naz Reid on the floor, so he will probably get more minutes in Game 4. Reid should score more than 12.5 points tonight and could even reach the 20-point mark.

#6 - P.J. Washington, Points - Over 12.5 (-115)

"Captain Corner" has lived up to his moniker less than four months after the Dallas Mavericks acquired him from the Charlotte Hornets. P.J. Washington will get open looks as long as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving do their thing on offense. Washington should easily score at least 13 points in Game 4.

#5 - Rudy Gobert, Rebounds - Over 10.5 (-122)

Rudy Gobert has not had the best series in terms of defense, so it might be better if he can focus on getting as many rebounds as he can. He has only had one double-digit rebounding game in the series, so take your chances, and bet under 10.5 rebounds.

#4 - Karl-Anthony Towns, Points - Over 19.5 (-110)

Karl-Anthony Towns has been ice-cold in this series even though he shoots "1,500" 3-point shots during practice. Towns could go over 19.5 points if he takes the ball to the rock or dominates the paint rather than take a lot of shots from beyond the arc.

#3 - Kyrie Irving, Points - Over 23.5 (-107)

The Dallas Mavericks will need Kyrie Irving to score more than 23.5 points to have the best chance at making the NBA Finals. He has always been great in close-out games, so bet on the one-time champion to score at least 24 points in Game 4.

#2 - Anthony Edwards, Points - Under 27.5 (-118)

Anthony Edwards is not afraid of a 3-0 deficit but needs to perform much better. He also needs to take care of the basketball more and make firm decisions on offense. He has to be the main scorer on offense and should easily go over 27.5 points in a critical game tonight.

#1 - Luka Doncic, Points - Under 30.5 (-110)

Luka Doncic has not scored under 32 points in this series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, so don't expect him to slow down anytime soon. Bet on Doncic to get at least 31 points in Game 4, possibly helping the Dallas Mavericks hoist the Western Conference finals championship trophy.