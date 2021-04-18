Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Title hopefuls the LA Clippers will play Western Conference minnows Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center. The Timberwolves are second-last in the West with a 15-42 record, while the Clippers are chasing the top spot with a 39-19 record.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Brooklyn Nets v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves don't have a long list of injuries, as only Jaylen Nowell and Malik Beasley will miss this crucial clash. Nowell is out with a leg injury, while Beasley remains out with a hamstring problem.

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers

Head coach Tyronn Lue will be without the services of Patrick Beverley, Serge Ibaka and Jay Scrubb for this game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley is targeting a return in May following a hand injury, while Ibaka's progress is being monitored on a week-to-week basis as he recovers from a back problem.

Kawhi Leonard is questionable for this game due to a foot issue and the LA Clippers will be hoping he passes the fitness test before the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will start the game with a backcourt of Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards. Defensive stopper Josh Okogie will start at small forward and Jaden McDaniels will take up the power forward spot.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been at his usual best in the 2020-21 season, averaging 24 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He will start as the center tonight.

LA Clippers

Head coach Tyronn Lue will field the guard duo of Reggie Jackson and Paul George in the opening minutes. Kawhi Leonard is expected to start at small forward despite his questionable status. Leonard has been instrumental in the LA Clippers' success, posting 26 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists along with 1.8 steals.

Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac will retain their places in the frontcourt. Zubac has covered Serge Ibaka's absence quite well, tallying 8 points and 7 rebounds in a limited role.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

LA Clippers

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard l Power Forward - Nicolas Batum l Center - Ivica Zubac

