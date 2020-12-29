Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 29th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves have another game at the Staples Center against the LA Clippers on Monday. Both these teams are coming off of large defeats and will be playing with added motivation to avoid back-to-back losses.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, December 29th, 10 PM ET (Tuesday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers started the season with remarkable victories but their last game against the Dallas Mavericks was a major disappointment. The game set the NBA record for the biggest half-time deficit at 50 points as the Mavericks led the LA Clippers 77-27 at half-time.

The LA Clippers would be trying their best to avoid another defeat on their home court. Kawhi Leonard was absent for the game against the Mavericks and may play in the matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Although the LA Clippers are favorites over the Timberwolves, both sides have the same record at 2-1.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George

Paul George will be under the spotlight this game after his performance against the Dallas Mavericks. He went 4-13 from the field including 0-6 from the three-point line and there will be further scrutiny on his performance against the Timberwolves.

“I take full responsibility.”



Paul George after the Clippers 51-point loss to the Mavs.



pic.twitter.com/Bo6XUNS82a — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2020

Paul George spoke about the loss in the post-game interview:

"I take full responsibility... Tough situation being on road on Christmas... I hope everyone enjoyed their Christmas yesterday and that was the reason for a sluggish day...It's not that big of a deal...We got our butts whipped today, but it's one day...We wasn't ready today. We wasn't prepared. That's on me. So, we'll be ready for the next game."

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Patrick Beverly, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

Just like the LA Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also coming off a landslide loss. The Timberwolves lost to the LA Lakers 91-127 and would try to avoid another consecutive loss in Los Angeles.

"There were a lot of things I didn't like tonight."



Coach Saunders talks about what went wrong for the #Timberwolves against the Lakers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ua42rZ0dgh — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 28, 2020

The Minnesota Timberwolves are missing several players in their lineup. Guard Josh Okogie left the game against the LA Lakers and was reported not to return. Meanwhile, their star center Karl-Anthony Towns is out until further notice due to a left wrist dislocation.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

With Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined for the game, a lot of the pressure will fall on D'Angelo Russell. He is a terrific scorer and averages over 20 points per game. Russell will have to bear the burden of the team's scoring and ball-handling against the LA Clippers.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Jake Layman, C Naz Reid

Timberwolves vs Clippers Match Prediction

The LA Clippers are heavy favorites to win against the Minnesota Timberwolves following the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota Timberwolves struggle defensively and won't be able to withhold the LA Clippers if the latter goes on a scoring tear. The Timberwolves rookie, Anthony Edwards will have added responsibility in this game.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Clippers?

You can also tune in to Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports North for local coverage of the same. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

