Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 26, 2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the nine NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Thunder 106-103 on Nov. 28.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview, including the prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Dec. 26.

The Thunder hold a 88-45 all-time record against the Timberwolves. Minnesota, however, won the most recent matchup (In-Season Tournament) behind Anthony Edwards’ 21-point performance.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 26, at the Paycom Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports North. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+135) vs Thunder (-160)

Spread: Timberwolves (+3.5) vs Thunder (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves -110 (o226) vs Thunder -110 (u226)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview

The Timberwolves (22-6) are first in the West and can tie the Boston Celtics’ league-best 23-6 record with a win Tuesday. While almost nobody predicted Minnesota to be this good, Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have risen to the challenge. The team is on a two-game win streak.

Similar to the Timberwolves, nobody expected the OKC Thunder to be third in the West (18-9) at this point of the season. With the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren, it was bound to happen, but the Thunder arrived early and are now among the favorites. After dropping its most recent game to the LA Lakers, OKC will look to get back on the win column.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

Minnesota has two players on its injury report. Towns is questionable with a knee injury, which also kept him out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Jaylen Clark is out for at least half of the season with an Achilles injury. Despite KAT’s status, we expect him to make the starting 5, which should also feature Mike Conley Jr., Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Gobert.

Giddey (ankle) and Jalen Williams (illness) are listed as questionable in the Thunder’s injury report. If Giddey isn’t good to go, coach Mark Daigneault should start SGA, Cason Wallace, Williams, Luguentz Dort and Holmgren.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 33.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 30.8. In 16 games against Minnesota, he has averaged only 22.0 points. We expect SGA to go under 33.5 points against a defensively strong Timberwolves team.

Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 28.5 points. This is more than his 25.2 season average. The Thunder are a good defensive team as well; hence, we expect Edwards to not score more than 28 points.

Chet Holmgren has averaged 2.7 blocks so far in his career. His over/under in that category has been set at 2.5 for Tuesday’s game. Holmgren should easily have three or more blocks.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Thunder at home, and so do we. However, we don’t expect OKC to cover the spread, and the game could come down to the final shot. With both teams being great at defense, we don’t expect the team total to go above 226 points.