Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - May 20 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 1

The Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder begins on Tuesday with Game 1 at the Paycom Center. The Timberwolves are coming off a dominating gentleman's sweep of the Golden State Warriors, while the Thunder outlasted the Denver Nuggets in seven games.
The Thunder and Timberwolves split the season series 2-2, so it's definitely an interesting matchup. They also had a win on the road in the regular season, making this an even matchup. Their best game was on Feb. 24, when the Timberwolves defeated the Thunder 131-128 in overtime.
Fans can watch Game 1 of the Timberwolves-Thunder series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on uboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 1
Moneyline: Timberwolves (+245) vs. Thunder (-305)
Spread: Timberwolves +7.5 (-110) vs. Thunder -7.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Timberwolves o215.5 (-112) vs. Thunder u215.5 (-112)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Preview
Anthony Edwards led the way for the Minnesota Timberwolves, turning it up a notch after struggling with his shot in the first two games of the series versus the Golden State Warriors. Julius Randle also had some big moments for Minnesota, and his play hasn't dipped in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has looked like the MVP in the series against the Nuggets. SGA's scoring hasn't slowed down, while the OKC Thunder's defense remains critical to their success. The rest of the team also steps up when needed, such as Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups
Timberwolves
G - Mike Conley Jr. | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert
Thunder
G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Lu Dort | F - Jalen Williams | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Betting Tips
Anthony Edwards has an over/under of 25.5 points via DraftKings. He is favored to go OVER (-120) against the Thunder. It's not a bad bet to make, considering how "Ant-Man" steps up for the Timberwolves in the postseason.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is favored to go OVER (-118) via FanDuel. Expect SGA to hit the mark and give the Timberwolves a miserable time guarding him. He averaged 29.7 points per game in the second round.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. OKC Thunder Prediction
The Timberwolves are the underdogs heading into Game 1 despite having more rest compared to the Thunder. The raucous Paycom Center crowd is not for everybody, but Anthony Edwards isn't afraid of anything. The prediction is a win for the Thunder, with the total going OVER 215.5 points.
