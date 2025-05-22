Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips - May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 2

Following an electric Game 1 showdown in the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, NBA fans won't have to wait long for more postseason drama. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder tips off Thursday.

In the series opener, the Thunder overcame a sluggish start and leaned on their top-ranked defense in the second half to pull away for a dominant 114-88 victory.

Here’s a preview of Game 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Western Conference finals series, scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+250) vs Thunder (-310)

Spread: Timberwolves +7.5 (-110) vs Thunder -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves o214.5 (-110) vs Thunder u214.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder preview

Game 1 was all OKC after halftime. Despite a slow start, the Thunder surged in the second half, outscoring Minnesota by 30 points while displaying their depth and locking down both Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.

The Thunder’s bench outperformed Minnesota’s 32-26, and they dominated the paint with a lopsided 54-20 advantage in interior scoring.

The Timberwolves couldn’t buy a bucket, shooting just 34.9% overall while also committing 17 turnovers. They failed to generate any fast-break points, with OKC shutting them out 12-0 in that category.

Heading into Game 2, the Wolves will look to make adjustments. One key storyline is whether Rudy Gobert will see more minutes after being played off the floor in Game 1, logging just 21 minutes. Minnesota also needs to improve its shooting, as their inefficiency in Game 1 spelled disaster.

Meanwhile, the Thunder must prepare for Minnesota’s counterpunches. They'll need to be especially cautious about giving open looks to bench scorers like Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo. Still, OKC’s suffocating defense is expected to hold strong as they aim to keep those threats in check.

Minnesota has yet to drop two games in a playoff series this postseason, and Anthony Edwards is expected to come out more aggressive and attack the rim. It’ll be worth watching whether OKC sticks with their double-big starting lineup or shifts to a smaller, faster group.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Timberwolves

G - Mike Conley | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jaden McDaniels | F - Julius Randle | C - Rudy Gobert

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort| F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the over.

Julius Randle O/U18.5 points – Take the over.

Jalen Williams O/U 21.5 points – Take the over.

Anthony Edwards O/U 23.5 points– Take the over.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder prediction

We don’t expect the Thunder to take their foot off the gas in this series. Minnesota’s only path to victory is if they catch fire from beyond the arc. OKC’s defense will continue to dictate the pace, create extra possessions, and neutralize Minnesota’s rhythm.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 15.

