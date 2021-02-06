Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

A D'Angelo Russell burst in the final two minutes saw the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome OKC Thunder in the first of two consecutive games. Both Western Conference teams played with high intensity yesterday and will be hoping to replicate that effort tonight.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, February 6th, 8 PM ET (Sunday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

After being a trainwreck for the majority of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have finally found some momentum. They surrendered a fourth quarter lead to lose for the sixth time against San Antonio Spurs but managed to hold on against OKC Thunder on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to play at least once during Minnesota Timberwolves' current road trip but could remain out on Saturday. Malik Beasley has exploded offensively and is averaging 20.3 points per game this season. Sophomore Jaylen Nowell has also found playing time and is managing 10.3 points through eight games.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell has been a streaky shooter throughout his career but he had the hot hand when it mattered the most. Russell scored 21 against OKC Thunder the previous night including the last five points for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will be hoping to improve his season average of 19.9 points per game on Saturday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G D'Angelo Russell, G Malik Beasley, F Anthony Edwards, F Josh Okogie, C Naz Reid

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder played with just one recognized point guard and eight players but still managed to drive the Minnesota Timberwolves to their limit. Head coach Mark Daigneault has done a great job in his first year with the Thunder who want to tank but play much better basketball than some playoff hopefuls.

There's still no word on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort's fitness but the former should be available for OKC Thunder. That would bring relief for Hamidou Diallo who managed a career-high 10 assists the previous night as the primary ball-handler. Darius Bazley has also continued to grow and the lanky power forward had a double-double the other night.

Key Player - Al Horford

Al Horford (left)

Slowly but surely, Al Horford is increasing his trade value by balling out for OKC Thunder. He managed a season-high 26 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Horford's averaging a brilliant 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and four assists on 66.7% shooting from downtown through the last five outings.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G Hamidou Diallo, F Kenrich Williams, F Darius Bazley, C Al Horford

Timberwolves vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves are finally surging but were tested well by a thin OKC Thunder roster on Friday. With the possibility of key players returning for the Thunder, expect them to play with more gusto in the second encounter and eke out a win.

Where to watch Timberwolves vs Thunder?

Local telecast of this game will be available on FOX Sports North and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream the matchup via the NBA League Pass.

