Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic  Prediction & Match Preview - May 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Amway Center tonight in the latest round of NBA 2020-21 matches.

The Orlando Magic are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with a dismal 21-46 record. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are 14th in the West with a 20-47 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, May 9th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, 10th May; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in shambles in the 2020-21 season, averaging just 111.6 points per game while allowing 118 points, the second-worst mark in the league. They have been a poor defensive rebounding outfit, averaging just 33 defensive boards per match.

The Timberwolves have lost their last 3 games, one of which came in overtime. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of the Miami Heat, who dismantled them with a scoreline of 112-121. With only pride left to play for at this stage of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves would like to get a rare win under their belt tonight.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns' form has been one of the few silver linings for the Minnesota Timberwolves this year, as the dominant big has put up 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists on close to 40% shooting from deep. Towns has also done his due diligence on the defensive end, racking up 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals.

The Orlando Magic's paint defense has been suspect without Nikola Vucevic and Jonathan Isaac, which presents a brilliant opportunity for Karl-Anthony Towns to have a big night.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have been one of the worst offenses in the 2020-21 NBA campaign, as they have registered just 104.2 points per game. Their ball movement has been quite poor as well, as the team has managed to average just 21.9 assists per contest. The Magic also lead the league in personal fouls per game (17).

Orlando Magic's season was derailed after management parted ways with Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier on NBA trade deadline day. The team seems to be headed towards the draft lottery and, at this point, would be content to end the season on a high note.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony

Rookie point guard Cole Anthony has been the saving grace for the Orlando Magic offense. Anthony has averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while making 33% of his three-point shots. Anthony has shown composure on the ball in his first year in the league, turning the ball over just twice per game.

Anthony has been handed the keys to the offense, and he will have the chance to impress his head coach tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon | Power Forward - Mo Wagner | Center - Mo Bamba

Timberwolves vs Magic Prediction

In the clash between the two minnows, the Minnesota Timberwolves will hold the upper hand because of the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. The Orlando Magic have lost their last two games, and it is difficult to see them coming out on top tonight.

Where to Watch Timberwolves vs Magic

Local coverage of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic game will be available on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Florida. The match can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

