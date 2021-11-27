Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center on November 27th.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head into this game on the back of a 115-133 loss against the Charlotte Hornets. They are now 9-10 on the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are also coming off a 96-116 loss against the Golden State Warriors. With that defeat, they found themselves in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference table.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves will feature a major absence from their starting rotation ahead of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Patrick Beverley is expected to miss the game due to a hip injury sustained earlier in the week. While the Timberwolves will see the return of Josh Okogie from a back injury, Beverley's absence could have a big impact on the side's defensive rotations.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Patrick Beverley Out Hip

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers will have a number of injuries to report ahead of the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Some fortunate news for the side involves the potential return of superstar big man Joel Embiid. Embiid has missed eight games due to COVID-19 and is could make his return on Saturday.

Tobias Harris has also been listed as questionable for the game on Saturday. After sustaining a hip injury, Harris sat out the game against the Golden State Warriors. Listed as questionable for Saturday, the Sixers will hope to see the forward return to action.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid. Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (hip) as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota, source tells ESPN. There’s a real possibility that Embiid could make his return after missing eight games with Covid.

The Philadelphia 76ers will see the continued absence of All-Star point guard Ben Simmons. As the situation continues to worsen between the franchise and the player, there is no status on when he is to return to action.

Additionally, Aaron Henry and Grant Riller are also expected to miss the game. Henry has been sidelined with a knee injury and is out indefinitely. Ritler has been listed as questionable due to illness.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Joel Embiid Questionable COVID Tobias Harris Questionable Hip Aaron Henry Questionable Illness Grant Riller Out Knee Ben Simmons Out Personal

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a young team with a lot of potential. Led by a trio of D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves have some great pieces heading forward.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves THIS WOULD'VE BEEN THE DUNK OF THE YEAR THIS WOULD'VE BEEN THE DUNK OF THE YEAR https://t.co/0w9C6vW29x

Other great additions the side have made this season include Patrick Beverley. Beverley has brought a much-needed boost in intensity and aggression to this side. With him out of the lineup for the game, the Timberwolves may have some concerns to address.

With the addition of Jaden McDaniels to the starting rotation, the Timberwolves will feature a larger frontcourt lineup as Anthony Edwards shifts to the 2.

With players such as Naz Reid coming off the bench, the Minnesota Timberwolves should have a solid rotation in place for their big men. However, the side tend to go small with Malik Beasley being the first change off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled with injuries and missing pieces since the start of the 2021-22 season. With the Ben Simmons drama unfolding, the team saw injuries to their lineup early in the form of Danny Green and Joel Embiid.

With Seth Curry playing through a back injury in the game against the Golden State Warriors, the side saw great contributions from their backcourt duo of Curry and Tyrese Maxey.

ESPN @espn TOUGH finish from Tyrese Maxey 😤 TOUGH finish from Tyrese Maxey 😤 https://t.co/yXsf7PNBHu

The development of Maxey as a player has been a major spark for the Philadelphia 76ers. Hoping to see his continued development, the side will also hope to see the return of their star big man on Saturday.

While also factoring in the return of Mattise Thybulle and the great performance of Furkan Korkmaz, the Sixers have tried to put up a good fight in these stretches.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5’s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Jarred Vanderbilt | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Georges Niang | C - Andre Drummond

