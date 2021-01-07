Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference playoff hopefuls Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an enthralling 2020-21 NBA season clash on Thursday. A high scoring affair could be on the cards as talented guards D'Angelo Russell and Damian Lillard will face off, with both sides desperately looking to improve their record.

Minnesota Timberwolves have had a rocky start to the campaign, and have managed only two wins. On the other hand, the Portland Trail Blazers have been underwhelming as well, with their record just shy of the .500 mark.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have two key absentees against the Portland Trail Blazers. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and wing stopper Josh Okogie are set to miss out on this all-Western Conference clash.

Okogie has a hamstring problem, while Towns will be out due to a wrist issue. Head coach Ryan Saunders will have a selection headache ahead of the game, as he will have to replace Towns' scoring in the starting lineup.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers only have one major concern ahead of the game against the Wolves, as small forward Zach Collins has been ruled out. Shooting guard Rodney Hood will be evaluated before the game, and although his availability is in doubt, he could yet make the cut.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of Jan. 7 at Portland:



OUT

Josh Okogie – Left Hamstring Strain

Karl-Anthony Towns – Left Perilunate Subluxation — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 7, 2021

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely feature a backcourt of D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, with Malik Beasley starting at small forward. Juancho Hernangomez will play at the 4, while Vanderbilt will have huge shoes to fill as the team's starting center in place of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Portland Trail Blazers

Head coach Terry Stotts will continue to roll out the superstar guard duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Derrick Jones Jr. and Robert Covington will take up the two forward spots.

European star Jusuf Nurkic will start at center for the Portland Trail Blazers, and will be looking to shrug his poor form against a depleted Minnesota Timberwolves outfit.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

G- D'Angelo Russell, G- Anthony Edwards, F- Malik Beasley, F- Juancho Hernangomez, C- J. Vanderbilt

Portland Trail Blazers

G- Damian Lillard, G- CJ McCollum, F- Derrick Jones Jr., F- Robert Covington, C- Jusuf Nurkic

