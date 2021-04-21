Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings continue their two-game mini-series tonight. The two teams are at the bottom of the Western Conference and the Timberwolves have beaten the Kings twice this season. Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed a season-high 18 boards while dropping 25 points to pull away in the final minutes and win 134-120.

The Kings are 12th in the conference and aim to make the final play-in spot (10th seed). However, they have lost a chunk of games lately and their season might be a foregone conclusion. The team has lost 10 of their last 11 games, including 9 straight defeats. Their chances of grabbing the 10th seed in the rugged Western Conference seem to be disappearing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves lineup suffered a huge blow when Malik Beasley went down with an injury at the beginning of April. He was diagnosed with a Grade 3 hamstring injury and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The only other player listed on the injury report is Jaylen Nowell, who has been ruled out due to a right tibia contusion.

Tonight's @MayoClinic Injury Report:



Malik Beasley (Left Hamstring Injury) and Jaylen Nowell (Right Tibia Contusion) are OUT at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/v5HSNEzF9p — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 21, 2021

Sacramento Kings

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings

Marvin Bagley III is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks. The team reported that he will not require surgery on his hand. Center Richaun Holmes will reportedly miss at least three weeks as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Robert Woodard hurt his lower back and is sidelined for this game as well.

Kings shorthanded again tomorrow. Richaun Holmes (hamstring strain), Marvin Bagley (hand) and Robert Woodard (back) are all out of action. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) April 20, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns will retain his center position as he leads the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 24.7 points and 10.8 boards a game.

Advertisement

Rookie of the Year frontrunner Anthony Edwards will take on the role of shooting guard with D'Angelo Russell coming off the bench. Ricky Rubio will play as point guard and Josh Okogie will start as the usual small forward. Finally, Jaden McDaniels will be the starting power forward.

Sacramento Kings

With no surprises on their injury report, the Sacramento Kings will use the same lineup from last night. De'Aaron Fox will play point guard with Buddy Hield joining him in the backcourt. Harrison Barnes will play small forward with rookie Tyrese Haliburton coming off the bench. Maurice Harkless will be the starting power forward and Hassan Whiteside has been starting at center since Holmes went down with an injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards | Small Forward - Josh Okogie | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Maurice Harkless | Center - Hassan Whiteside.

Also Read: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - April 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21