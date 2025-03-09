Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Target Center. The game pits the Timberwolves (36-29), who are No. 7 in the Western Conference, against the Spurs (26-35), who are six spots below them at No. 13.

The Timberwolves are on a four-game losing streak. Their last matchup was on the road against the East's No. 9-placed team, the Miami Heat, on Friday. They won that game 106-104. Anthony Edwards recorded a double-double of 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists on the night.

Meanwhile, the Spurs have struggled for consistency since returning from the All-Star break. They have lost three times in their last 10 matchups. Their last game ended in a 127-109 defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

De'Aaron Fox, against his former team, recorded 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Rookie Stephon Castle added the team-high 25 points, alongside two rebounds and three assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for Mar 9

The Minnesota Timberwolves don't have an extensive injury list. Center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable due to lower back injury maintenance.

The Timberwolves' complete injury report:

Luka Garza: Questionable - Left Ankle; Sprain

Rudy Gobert: Questionable - Lower Back; Injury Maintenance

San Antonio Spurs' injury report for Mar. 9

The Spurs have an extensive list of players out against the Timberwolves on Sunday. The most notable absentee is reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, who is ruled out due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The Spurs' complete injury report:

Charles Bassey: Out - Left Knee; Acute-onchronic Bone Bruise

David Duke Jr.: Out - G League - Two-Way

Harrison Ingram: Out G League - Two-Way

Riley Minix: Out - G League - Two-Way

Victor Wembanyama: Out - Right Shoulder; Deep Vein Thrombosis

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Minnesota Timberwolves' starting lineup and depth chart for Mar 9

The Timberwolves are projected to go with the following lineup against the Spurs: Mike Conley (point guard), Anthony Edwards (shooting guard), Jaden McDaniels (small forward), Julius Randle (power forward) and Naz Reid (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Timberwolves' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiVincenzo Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Naz Reid Naz Reid Rob Dillingham Donte DiVincenzo Terrence Shannon Jr. Jaden McDaniels Luka Garza Bones Hyland Terrence Shannon Jr. Nickeil Alexander-Walker Joe Ingles Julius Randle Tristen Newton Jaylen Clark Donte DiVincenzo Leonard Miller Leonard Miller

San Antonio Spurs' starting lineup and depth chart for Mar 9

The San Antonio Spurs are projected to go with the following starting five against the Timberwolves: Chris Paul (point guard), De'Aaron Fox (shooting guard), Devin Vassell (small forward), Harrison Barnes (power forward) and Bismack Biyombo (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Spurs' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul De'Aaron Fox Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Charles Bassey De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Sandro Mamukelashvili Jeremy Sochan Blake Wesley Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Keldon Johnson Sandro Mamukelashvili Jordan McLaughlin Malaki Branham Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie Victor Wembanyama





The matchup begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on local channels FanDuel Sports Network Southwest in San Antonio and FanDuel Sports Network North in Minneapolis. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

