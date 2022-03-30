Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 30. In their only meeting this season, the Raptors took a 103-91 win.

The Timberwolves are coming off a 112-134 loss against the Boston Celtics. Anthony Edwards scored 24 points on 56.2 % shooting. He also contributed six assists and grabbed five rebounds in the 37 minutes he played.

Karl-Anthony Towns was not at his dominant best but still managed 19 points. However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to score 65 points to lead the Celtics to a win.

The Raptors, meanwhile, got a 115-112 overtime win over the Celtics at home. Pascal Siakam was the star of the night, scoring 40 points on 58.6 % shooting. Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby added 14 points apiece for the Raptors.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have reported two players in their injury report. Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels are listed out of the game due to a left ankle sprain. Two-way player McKinley Wright IV has also been ruled out because of G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Malik Beasley Out Left Ankle Sprain Jaden McDaniels Out Left Ankle Sprain McKinley Wright IV Out G-League

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels are OUT for Wednesdays game in Toronto. No other players are on the injury report. Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels are OUT for Wednesdays game in Toronto. No other players are on the injury report.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Malachi Flynn has been ruled out due to a left hamstring strain, while Khem Birch has been reported as questionable due to right knee swelling. Two-way players Isaac Bonga, Justin Champagnie and David Johnson are listed out due to their G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Malachi Flynn Out Left Hamstring Strain Khem Birch Questionable Right Knee Swelling Isaac Bonga Out G-League Justin Champagnie Out G-League David Johnson Out G-League

Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC Khem Birch is questionable for tomorrow vs. Wolves.



Flynn remains out. Bonga & the 2-ways with 905. Khem Birch is questionable for tomorrow vs. Wolves.Flynn remains out. Bonga & the 2-ways with 905.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 30, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread Minnesota Timberwolves 43-33 +120 Over 229.5 [-110] +2.5 [-110] Toronto Raptors 43-32 -140 Under 229.5 [-110] -2.5 [-110]

The Raptors are considered favorites in this game because of their brilliant performances in the last few weeks. Pascal Siakam has been in top form.

The Timberwolves are one of the best offensive units in the league. However, the Raptors have the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby, who could help them get a win on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are first in the league in terms of points scored per game (115.4). The Timberwolves have a 45-31 record in terms of over and under. The Timberwolves are 5-5 on the road in their last 10 games.

Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

The Raptors are on a three-game winning streak. The Raptors are 6-4 in their last 10 games at home. The Raptors have gone over the total 21 times at home

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics

The Timberwolves should use their regular starting lineup against the Raptors. D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley should share the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards and Jarred Vanderbilt could man the frontcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns starts at center. Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowell could play significant minutes off the bench.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

The Raptors should start Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. in the backcourt. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam should share the frontcourt, while Precious Achiuwa starts at center.

The Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games against the Timberwolves.

The Raptors have gone under the total in six of their last eight meetings against the Timberwolves.

The Raptors have a 20-16 record at home, while the Timberwolves are 18-20 on the road.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl - Anthony Towns.

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

