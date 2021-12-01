Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Washington Wizards in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves come into the game on the back of a close-fought win over the Indiana Pacers. The Big 3 combined for 74 points to lead the franchise to their eleventh win of the season. They have been looking great lately and will be hoping to carry the same momentum into this road trip to Washington.
Meanwhile, the Wizards enter the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs. After taking the lead at halftime, the Wizards put on a weak defensive display to succumb to a loss against the Spurs.
This was their third loss in five games. They started the season rather brightly but have hit a mini-slump of late. The Wizards will want to get over the loss in form and bounce back to winning ways against the Timbwewolves on Wednesday.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Minnesota Timberwolves have a few injury concerns coming into this game. Patrick Beverley has been listed out due to a left abductor strain. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt have all been listed as questionable after showing flu-like symptoms. Two-way player McKinley Wright IV will also be out due to G-League commitments.
Washington Wizards Injury Report
Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura are the only Washington players to be out for this game. The former is still recovering from a knee injury, whereas the latter is still not with the team, but reports of him training individually have come out.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to make a few changes as they have reported some of their starters to be questionable for this game. D'Angelo Russell starts on the backcourt, but with Anthony Edwards listed as questionable, the Timberwolves may have to start Malik Beasley with him. Josh Okogie and Taurean Prince will keep positions on the frontcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns starts as center for the Timberwolves.
Washington Wizards
The Wizards recruited some stars to the team in the offseason. These stars have been successful in their starting lineup and are expected to deliver on Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will spearhead the team from the frontcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will start on the frontcourt, while youngster Daniel Gafford will start at center for the Wizards.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s
Minnesota Timberwolves
Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Josh Okogie, Power Forward - Taurean Prince, Center - Karl - Anthony Towns
Washington Wizards
Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Center - Daniel Gafford