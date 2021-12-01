Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves will lock horns with the Washington Wizards in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves come into the game on the back of a close-fought win over the Indiana Pacers. The Big 3 combined for 74 points to lead the franchise to their eleventh win of the season. They have been looking great lately and will be hoping to carry the same momentum into this road trip to Washington.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves this trio dropped 20+ each for the fifth time this season.



🥶😼🐜 this trio dropped 20+ each for the fifth time this season.🥶😼🐜 https://t.co/SeJ0hOLWDe

Meanwhile, the Wizards enter the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs. After taking the lead at halftime, the Wizards put on a weak defensive display to succumb to a loss against the Spurs.

This was their third loss in five games. They started the season rather brightly but have hit a mini-slump of late. The Wizards will want to get over the loss in form and bounce back to winning ways against the Timbwewolves on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a few injury concerns coming into this game. Patrick Beverley has been listed out due to a left abductor strain. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt have all been listed as questionable after showing flu-like symptoms. Two-way player McKinley Wright IV will also be out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Patrick Beverley Out Left Abductor Strain Anthony Edwards Questionable Illness Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Illness Jaden McDaniels Questionable Illness McKinley Wright IV Out G - League

Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR



QUESTIONABLE

Edwards - Flu-Like Symptoms

McDaniels - Flu-Like Symptoms

Vanderbilt - Flu-Like Symptoms



OUT

Beverley - Left Adductor Strain

Wright IV - G League Two-Way Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Washington:QUESTIONABLEEdwards - Flu-Like SymptomsMcDaniels - Flu-Like SymptomsVanderbilt - Flu-Like SymptomsOUTBeverley - Left Adductor StrainWright IV - G League Two-Way Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Washington:QUESTIONABLEEdwards - Flu-Like SymptomsMcDaniels - Flu-Like SymptomsVanderbilt - Flu-Like SymptomsOUTBeverley - Left Adductor StrainWright IV - G League Two-Way

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura are the only Washington players to be out for this game. The former is still recovering from a knee injury, whereas the latter is still not with the team, but reports of him training individually have come out.

Player Name Status Reason Thomas Bryant Out Left Knee Injury Rui Hachimura Out Not with the Team

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS Rui Hachimura draining threes at Wizards practice today. Rui Hachimura draining threes at Wizards practice today. https://t.co/6XGXZc9VZi

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting Lineups

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves v Charlotte Hornets

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have to make a few changes as they have reported some of their starters to be questionable for this game. D'Angelo Russell starts on the backcourt, but with Anthony Edwards listed as questionable, the Timberwolves may have to start Malik Beasley with him. Josh Okogie and Taurean Prince will keep positions on the frontcourt, while Karl-Anthony Towns starts as center for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves DLo is too nice with it. 🥶



near triple-double.



21 pts. / 11 ast. / 8 reb. DLo is too nice with it. 🥶near triple-double.21 pts. / 11 ast. / 8 reb. https://t.co/g0CmtyZbkj

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

The Wizards recruited some stars to the team in the offseason. These stars have been successful in their starting lineup and are expected to deliver on Wednesday. Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal will spearhead the team from the frontcourt. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma will start on the frontcourt, while youngster Daniel Gafford will start at center for the Wizards.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell, Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley, Small Forward - Josh Okogie, Power Forward - Taurean Prince, Center - Karl - Anthony Towns

Washington Wizards

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Bradley Beal, Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell - Pope, Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Center - Daniel Gafford

Edited by Diptanil Roy