MLK Day is considered a special day for NBA players and teams. Every year, the league uses the day to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the NBA schedule is always packed. Monday, the league's schedule featured 11 games.

MLK Day has seen some of the best individual performances. Superstars like Damian Lillard and LeBron James had some of their best scoring outputs while playing on MLK Day.

Here's a look at five NBA players who have scored the most points in a single game on MLK Day.

MLK Day Records: 5 NBA players with the most points scored in a single game

#5, LeBron James

On Jan. 16, 2023, LeBron James erupted for 48 points on 16-for-26 shooting in the LA Lakers' 140-132 home win over the Houston Rockets. James also had eight rebounds and nine assists. It was the 100th time in his legendary career that the all-time scoring leader scored 40 or more points in a game.

#4, Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas is among the NBA players who have scored heavily on MLK Day. On Jan. 15, 2007, Arenas scored 51 points in the Washington Wizards' 114-111 home win over the Utah Jazz.

Arenas hit the game-winner, getting MVP chants from Washington fans.

#3, Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum was the second NBA megastar who scored 40 or more points on MLK Day last year, after LeBron James. The Boston Celtics superstar had a season-high 51 points in the Celtics' 130-118 road win over the Charlotte Hornets.

It was Boston's second win over Charlotte in three days.

#2, Kemba Walker

The former NBA All-Star, who is now playing for EuroLeague club Monaco, is second on the list of NBA players with the most points on MLK Day.

Then with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker scored a franchise-record 52 points in a 124-119, double-overtime win over the Utah Jazz.

#1, Damian Lillard

Then with the Portland Trail Blazers, the current Milwaukee Bucks megastar is top among the NBA players with the most MLK Day points.

Lillard posted a career-high 61 points in a 129-124 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20, 2020. The All-Star remains the only NBA player who has scored 60 or more points on MLK Day.

LeBron James and Jayson Tatum are the two players on the list that can set a record on MLK Day this year, as both the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers are in action on Monday night.

