OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | Jan. 8, 2024

There are six games on the NBA schedule for Monday, including the OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards. It's the first matchup of the season between the two teams and their first since Jan. 6, 2023. Let's look at the OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 8.

The Thunder are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get their first win of the current four-game East road trip. The Wizards, on the other hand, are also trying to end a losing skid and get their first win of the year.

Monday's game is also the 144th regular-season meeting between the Thunder and Wizards dating back to Oct. 24, 1967. The Thunder have the 76-67 lead in the all-time head-to-head matchup. However, Washington has won six of the last 10 games against Oklahoma City since Nov. 2, 2018.

OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards is scheduled for Monday at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Monumental Sports Network.

Moneyline: Thunder (-650) vs Wizards (+500)

Spread: Thunder -11.5 (-115) vs Wizards +11.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Thunder -110 (o246.5) vs Wizards -110 (u246.5)

OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards preview

The OKC Thunder remain at the third spot in the Western Conference standings despite two straight losses to start their four-game East road trip. The Thunder lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, but have a chance to end it on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards are still trying to win their first game of the year after four straight losses. They lost to the Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, and the New York Knicks.

OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards starting lineups

The OKC Thunder have no injured players heading into Monday's game. Head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use a starting lineup of Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have two injured players – Landry Shamet and Delon Write. The injuries are likely not affecting head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s starting five of Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is favored to go over 34.5 points against the Washington Wizards. SGA is projected to score just 32.1 points and has only scored 35 points or more once in his last four games. It's safer to bet for him to go under 34.5 points.

Jordan Poole has an over/under of 14.5 points for Monday's game. Poole has been struggling in his last six games wherein he has not scored more than 13 points. However, he's still favored to go over and is projected to score 16.3 points against the OKC Thunder.

Kyle Kuzma is projected to score 23.3 points against the Thunder, which is over 21.5 points. Kuzma is favored to go under, but he's gone over 21.5 points in three of his last five games.

OKC Thunder vs Washington Wizards prediction

The OKC Thunder are the heavy favorites to beat the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Thunder are just too good this season to lose against a team like the Wizards, who are among the worst teams in the league.

Oddsmakers are predicting an obvious win for the Thunder, while the Wizards are likely covering the spread. The total for the game is projected to go over.

