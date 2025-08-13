Montenegro vs Greece Prediction and Preview - Aug. 14 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

The preparations for EuroBasket 2025 continue on Thursday, when Montenegro visits Greece in Thessaloniki for a basketball friendly. Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't played in his nation's first three games due to issues with unpaid insurance by the national team.
Greece has played three preparation games so far with a record of 1-2, while Montenegro is 1-1. Both teams boast just one current NBA player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic, respectively. The hosts also have players with NBA experience like Tyler Dorsey, Kostas Papanikolaou, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
Montenegro vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly
The basketball friendly between Montenegro and Greece is on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the PAOK Arena in Thessaloniki. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. local time in Greece and 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.
Montenegro vs. Greece Preview
Montenegro began their preparations for EuroBasket 2025 in Mouilleron-le-Captif, taking on France on Aug. 4. They put up a good fight before coming up short and losing 81-75. They followed it up with a huge 102-90 victory over Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
On the other hand, Greece had a good start to their EuroBasket 2025 preparations with a 74-60 win against Belgium. They then lost their next two games 76-66 to Nikola Jokic and Serbia and 75-58 to Deni Avdija and Israel. They need Giannis Antetokounmpo if they want to make some noise ahead of the tournament.
Montenegro vs. Greece Preliminary Rosters
Montenegro
- Kyle Allman
- Igor Drobnjak
- Ognjen Carapic
- Vladimir Mihailovic
- Balsa Zivanovic
- Zoran Vuceljic
- Jovan Kljajic
- Djordije Jovanovic
- Andrija Slavkovic
- Emir Hadzibegovic
- Bojan Tomasevic
- Filip Andjusic
- Marko Simonovic
- Zoran Nikolic
- Nikola Vucevic
Greece
- Kostas Papanikolaou
- Kostas Sloukas
- Giannoulis Larentzakis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dinos Mitoglou
- Panagiotis Kalaitzakis
- Dimitris Katsivelis
- Kostas Antetokounmpo
- Vassilis Toliopoulos
- Tyler Dorsey
- Nikos Chougkaz
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Omiros Netzipoglou
- Antonios Karagiannidis
- Alexandros Nikolaidis
- Alexandros Samodurov
- Lefteris Liotopoulos
- Nasos Bazinass
Montenegro vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineup
Montenegro
G - Igor Drobnjak | G - Jovan Kljajic | F - Andrija Slavkovic | F - Emir Hadzibegovic | C - Nikola Vucevic
Greece
G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Panagiotis Kalaitzakis | F - Dimitrios Katsivelis | F - Alexandros Samontourov | C - Kostas Antetokounmpo
Montenegro vs. Greece Remaining EuroBasket 2025 Exhibition Schedule
Montenegro
- Aug. 17 vs. Israel
- Aug. 22 vs. Turkey
Greece
- Aug. 20 vs. Latvia
- Aug. 22 vs. Italy
- Aug. 24 vs. France
Montenegro vs. Greece prediction
Greece will have homecourt advantage against Montenegro this Thursday, but the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo would make it difficult. The prediction is an easy win for Nikola Vucevic and company inside the PAOK Arena.
