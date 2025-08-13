Montenegro vs Greece Prediction and Preview - Aug. 14 | EuroBasket 2025 Preparation Game

The preparations for EuroBasket 2025 continue on Thursday, when Montenegro visits Greece in Thessaloniki for a basketball friendly. Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't played in his nation's first three games due to issues with unpaid insurance by the national team.

Ad

Greece has played three preparation games so far with a record of 1-2, while Montenegro is 1-1. Both teams boast just one current NBA player in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Vucevic, respectively. The hosts also have players with NBA experience like Tyler Dorsey, Kostas Papanikolaou, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Montenegro vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Montenegro and Greece is on Thursday, Aug. 14, at the PAOK Arena in Thessaloniki. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. local time in Greece and 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.

Montenegro vs. Greece Preview

Ad

Montenegro began their preparations for EuroBasket 2025 in Mouilleron-le-Captif, taking on France on Aug. 4. They put up a good fight before coming up short and losing 81-75. They followed it up with a huge 102-90 victory over Jusuf Nurkic and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On the other hand, Greece had a good start to their EuroBasket 2025 preparations with a 74-60 win against Belgium. They then lost their next two games 76-66 to Nikola Jokic and Serbia and 75-58 to Deni Avdija and Israel. They need Giannis Antetokounmpo if they want to make some noise ahead of the tournament.

Ad

Montenegro vs. Greece Preliminary Rosters

Montenegro

Kyle Allman

Igor Drobnjak

Ognjen Carapic

Vladimir Mihailovic

Balsa Zivanovic

Zoran Vuceljic

Jovan Kljajic

Djordije Jovanovic

Andrija Slavkovic

Emir Hadzibegovic

Bojan Tomasevic

Filip Andjusic

Marko Simonovic

Zoran Nikolic

Nikola Vucevic

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Nikos Chougkaz

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Omiros Netzipoglou

Antonios Karagiannidis

Alexandros Nikolaidis

Alexandros Samodurov

Lefteris Liotopoulos

Nasos Bazinass

Montenegro vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineup

Montenegro

G - Igor Drobnjak | G - Jovan Kljajic | F - Andrija Slavkovic | F - Emir Hadzibegovic | C - Nikola Vucevic

Ad

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Panagiotis Kalaitzakis | F - Dimitrios Katsivelis | F - Alexandros Samontourov | C - Kostas Antetokounmpo

Montenegro vs. Greece Remaining EuroBasket 2025 Exhibition Schedule

Montenegro

Aug. 17 vs. Israel

Aug. 22 vs. Turkey

Greece

Aug. 20 vs. Latvia

Aug. 22 vs. Italy

Aug. 24 vs. France

Montenegro vs. Greece prediction

Greece will have homecourt advantage against Montenegro this Thursday, but the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo would make it difficult. The prediction is an easy win for Nikola Vucevic and company inside the PAOK Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More