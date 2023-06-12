Moriah Mills posts suggestive screenshot involving Zion Williamson: "Baby are you still down"

After announcing to the world that he was going to be a father, Zion Williamson remained in the spotlight but not for the reason he would haved wanted.

Moriah Mills, an adult film star that Williamson has had a private relationship with, has continued tweeting details about her time together with Zion.

On Twitter, she uploaded a recent Snapchat conversation image that shows Zion Williamson being "still down" with the adult film star. The image also showed that Williamson saved three photos from the chat itself.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williamson announced that he was going to have a daughter with his girlfriend Ahkeema. Moments later, Moriah Mills went on Twitter to share explicit information about her private relationship with Zion. The adult film star also demanded Williamson to share and prove the legitimacy of the baby.

It has been a rollercoast for Zion Williamson the past few days with the number of private information being shared by Mills through online platforms.

Despite averaging 26.0 points per game (60.8% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) and 7.0 rebounds, Williamson missed a huge portion of the season. He had a nagging hamstring injury. He only played 29 games as his New Orleans Pelicans missed a spot in the playoffs.

During this time, Moriah Mills continued to take shots at Zion on Twitter. She claimed the Pelicans' star preferred to have private meetings with her over prioritizing getting back onto the court.

Prior to the recent allegations, Zion Williamson was only ever criticized for being incapabale to remain healthy in the regular season. He was often praised for his electric athleticism when he was healthy.

Now media personalities, such as Stephen A. Smith, who spoke on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show," have mentioned the issue and even criticized Williamson.

"You only played 29 games last year and you missed the season before that," Smith said. "I've been wondering what the hell has been taking you so long to get healthy? Well, now I know."

Another woman has claimed to be in a relationship with Zion Williamson even after his girlfriend got pregnant

Yami Taylor recently went on social media to call out Zion Williamson, similar to what Moriah Mills did on Twitter. She claimed that she was also in a private relationship with Zion even after getting his current girlfriend pregnant.

A bad situation has just turned worse for Williamson as each day this issue continues to develop.

Poll : 0 votes