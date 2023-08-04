MTV VJ once insinuated Michael Jordan tried to take her virginity but instead offered her Nets tickets

Michael Jordan's addiction towards gambling is well-documented. However, one incident with an MTV VJ could have led to MJ taking her virginity, as insinuated by the VJ.

Jordan was on verge of superstardom early in the 90s. After bursting onto the scene as one of the brightest young players in the NBA, he was only scratching the surface of what he was capable of achieving. While championships and individual accolades eventually followed, Jordan was also followed by tales of his actions off the court, especially gambling.

Most of these instances have been covered in popular media. but one particularly emerges as a rather bizarre occurrence that needs to be looked into. MTV VJ Kennedy once insinuated that Jordan made an attempt to take her virginity over a game of dice in the 90s. The occasion was a dinner at the Bowery Bar in New York City, where Kennedy joined MJ and Russell Simmons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Jordan was the first to take out the dice, it wasn't long before he suggested that some stakes be added to the game. As per Kennedy, Jordan suggested that if he won, she would have to come back to his hotel room.

Kennedy was worried, as she was a virgin and feared that MJ would "eviscerate me from the inside out". In response, she instead asked if they could play for Knicks tickets instead. As per the claims, Jordan then allegedly reminded her of his marital status and followed up by offering Nets tickets instead.

In her book, "The Kennedy Chronicles", when recalling the incident, she wrote:

"Sure, he’ll filet my v** like a sea bass if he won at dice on a men’s room floor. ... but as soon as I want basketball tickets, he’s a Promise Keeper? Whatevs."

Coincidentally, Kennedy ended up winning the game of dice.

Michael Jordan's gambling issues

For all his greatness on the basketball court, Michael Jordan was plagued with controversies involving gambling. Stories have surfaced regarding massive gambling debts, some even insinuating that his father's death was due to gambling issues.

Needless to say, the matter has caused some degree of shame to Jordan and his family. Jordan himself has expressed his guilt on the matter as he recalled a time when he wrote a check to his wife to match the losses he faced while gambling.

From alleged links to mobsters to massive bets on golf games, Michael Jordan remains an eccentric but competitive individual.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)