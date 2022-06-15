“My mom, before she passed away, always loved my hair... She always said she wanted to see me in green" - Boston Celtics star reveals the emotional reason behind his hair color

The Boston Celtics have lost two straight games and trail 3-2 against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Boston's Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are incredible players, while Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams are defensive anchors. They also have fantastic role players.

Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, recently spoke about why he colored his hair green. Of course, this is the Celtics' team color, but there is another reason behind his choice.

"My mom, before she passed away, always loved my hair, things I was doing with it, from the braids to letting it grow out," Smart said. "Then I started to dye it, and she really liked that. She always said she wanted to see me in green, but obviously, she passed away, so she never got to see me.

"So, when we started this playoff run, I was like, ‘For her, I’mma gonna go have it dyed and see what it looks like. Everybody loved it and so now it’s kinda here.”

Camellia Smart, his mother, died in September 2018. She was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in April of the same year

Marcus Smart honored his late mother

Marcus Smart, a unique NBA player, has been in the league for eight years and has established himself as a defensive specialist. While some players and fans consider him a dirty player, the truth is that he does everything he can to win a game.

Smart decided to dye his hair green for the playoffs. Even though the Celtics are all about this color, Smart looked a bit like Dennis Rodman at first. However, the Defensive Player of the Year has put on a fantastic show in the postseason, so no one really paid attention to his looks.

The three-time All-Defensive player recently revealed the reason for dying his hair green, a reason bigger even than basketball itself.

Even though some fans may not like Smart on the court, he is a great person. Smart started his foundation, which helps young people fight cancer. He also frequently visits Boston hospitals to talk to kids battling cancer and is a huge part of the community.

Smart has been amazing on the court

In five games of the NBA Finals, Smart has averaged 16.4 points per game. He's also been efficient from 3-point range, making 40.6% of his shots.

The Celtics will need Smart to have another great game on Thursday if they want to force a Game 7 on Sunday.

