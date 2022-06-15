“You can talk all the mess and all the noise you want after you win” - Vince Carter believes Draymond Green will have a lot to say to the Celtics' crowd if the Warriors win the title in Boston

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of losing the NBA Finals. After dropping Game 5, they are down 3-2 and are one loss from elimination.

Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors have bounced back after being down 2-1. For the first time since January, a healthy Celtics team has lost back-to-back games.

Boston lost despite forcing Steph Curry to have one of his worst shooting performances in the playoffs. The point guard shot 7-for-22 from the field, but his teammates did a much better job and carried the team to a 104-94 victory on Monday.

The Warriors got another huge game from Green as he finished with eight points, eight rebound, and six assists. Green was valuable on both ends and was redeemed for some of his poor performances.

Draymond Green is going to keep talking trash

Draymond Green is well known for his trash talking, both to his opponents and to fans. He and the Warriors have complained about playing in Boston, but they have successfully taken back the home-court advantage.

The Warriors' defensive anchor was even criticized for his podcast about the NBA. However, he refused to cancel it as he didn't believe it hurt his team in any way.

Vince Carter, a former NBA superstar, spoke about Green's value to the Warriors. He knows that Green plays with a lot of emotions. Carter said:

"That's what they need from Draymond, controlling his emotions. And the bigger picture is doing what needs to be done to win for your team. You can talk all the mess and all the noise you want after you win. ... If they win, look out, Draymond is gonna have a lot to say to Boston fans."

If the Warriors do close out the series, it won't be surprising if Green releases a special podcast right after the game.

He plays with a lot of heart and winning a fourth championship would further cement his legacy. However, Green can also be petty and he definitely doesn't like Celtics fans.

Green will have to have another great game

In Game 5, Green fouled out for the third time in the series. While this is a small sample size, he fouls out in 60 percent of the games, which is simply too much.

Green will have to have another great game if the Warriors want to win it all. The next game is in Boston on Thursday, and the atmosphere will be tough.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins: "When he first came, I'll never forget Thibs, when wasn't with the Knicks, he was like, 'You're going to love him. He competes. He defends. Jimmy loved him.' We all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don't like you." Draymond Green on Andrew Wiggins: "When he first came, I'll never forget Thibs, when wasn't with the Knicks, he was like, 'You're going to love him. He competes. He defends. Jimmy loved him.' We all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don't like you." https://t.co/lXaX2HhGXc

However, if the Warriors forward controls his emotions, this could be the final game of the series. While he is not a talented offensive player, he can impact the game in so many different ways. Most importantly, Green is a fantastic defender and can also impact his opponents with his trash talk.

