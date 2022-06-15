“They are not messing this one up.… He just proved last night he’s human” - NBA analyst believes if the Warriors win the title, Steph Curry winning the Finals MVP is a lock

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. After a huge victory in Game 5, the Warriors are back in the driver's seat and just one win away from another championship.

Despite the win, Steph Curry was one of the least efficient players for Golden State. He ended the night with 16 points and eight assists, which isn't too bad.

The two-time NBA MVP, however, shot only 7-for-22 from the field, and he missed all nine of his 3-pointers. Fortunately for him, this meant nothing since his team won. Besides, this was his first bad game of the series.

Steph Curry is still the top candidate for the Finals MVP award this year. He's the best player in the series by a large margin and should finally win this prestigious award.

Steph Curry should be the Finals MVP

Back in 2017 and 2018, the Golden State Warriors won back-to-back NBA championships. Both times, they defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James.

Despite playing well, Steph Curry didn't win the Finals MVP award. Instead, it was given to Kevin Durant. Despite Curry's solid performances in both of these runs, the fact is that Durant was a much better player, and he deserved it.

The Warriors won a championship in 2015 as well. This time, it was Andre Iguodala who won the prestigious award, despite averaging almost 10 points fewer than Curry.

"Man they giving this to Steph. He could have another game like last night and he'll get it. They regret not giving Steph the Finals MVP, they aren't going to mess this one up." @ShannonSharpe on whether Steph Curry is a lock to win Finals MVP if the Warriors win:"Man they giving this to Steph. He could have another game like last night and he'll get it. They regret not giving Steph the Finals MVP, they aren't going to mess this one up." .@ShannonSharpe on whether Steph Curry is a lock to win Finals MVP if the Warriors win:"Man they giving this to Steph. He could have another game like last night and he'll get it. They regret not giving Steph the Finals MVP, they aren't going to mess this one up." https://t.co/SemTrkVsDL

Shannon Sharpe believes that the two-time scoring champion is a lock for this year's Finals MVP, despite the bad game. Sharpe said:

"They are not messing this one up, Skip. He's gonna win this award. ... This notion that a Finals MVP has to play great every game, that's not true. ... We know how great he is. He just proved last night he's human."

Sharpe's arguments make a lot of sense, and he is definitely right about Steph Curry's poor shooting performance. What makes his case for the award even better is simply the fact that no one else has been as close to as good in the series.

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have had some disappointing performances. The Boston Celtics have also been very inconsistent.

Former Finals MVPs and their bad games

During this segment on "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe pointed out that Steph Curry is not the only player to shoot poorly in an NBA Finals game.

Sharpe mentioned a couple of games by Michael Jordan, who is considered the greatest player of all time. Jordan shot 11-for-28 in Game 3 of the 1991 Finals against the LA Lakers, yet the Chicago Bulls won.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1996: The @chicagobulls defeat the SuperSonics in Game 6 for their fourth title in six seasons as Michael Jordan becomes the first player to win #NBAFinals MVP four times. 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1996: The @chicagobulls defeat the SuperSonics in Game 6 for their fourth title in six seasons as Michael Jordan becomes the first player to win #NBAFinals MVP four times. https://t.co/8nXFpozSgk

The Bulls also won Game 2 of the 1996 Finals against the Seattle Supersonics, despite Jordan shooting 9-for-22. Finally, MJ had one of the worst shooting games of his career in the close out Game 6 against the Supersonics. He made only 5-of-19 attempts.

Sharpe also brought up Kobe Bryant and his 6-for-24 shooting performance in Game 7 against the 2010 Boston Celtics.

