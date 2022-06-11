“He has the highest-scoring quarter in a finals game in nearly 30 years, since a guy named Michael Jordan did it” - NBA analyst says Steph Curry “shows up” in the finals, cites him having more PPG than Bird and Kareem

Steph Curry is ready for another game of the NBA Finals. The point guard has been the best player in the series so far, and the Boston Celtics haven't figured out a way to stop him.

The Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 and will need another great performance from him. However, playing in Boston will be extremely tough, and other players will have to show up if they want to tie the series.

Fortunately for Golden State, Steph Curry will play in Game 4 on Friday night. He suffered a foot injury late in Game 3, but it appears he is fine and ready to play. The question, however, is whether he is back at his 100 percent.

Steph Curry is unstoppable

In the first three games of the series, Steph Curry averaged 31.3 points per game. He is shooting 48.5%, including 48.6% from long range. Furthermore, he was also active on the defense as he leads both teams in steals (eight).

Even though he is one of the best players in NBA history, Curry has never won a Finals MVP. The first time he won a championship, Andre Iguodala received the award. The other two times, it was Kevin Durant.

Chris Broussard spoke about how amazing the Warriors point guard is, especially when it matters the most. He pointed out Curry's amazing performances in the NBA Finals throughout his entire career.

"He's averaged 27 points for his career in the finals," Broussard said. "That's 10th all time. More than Larry Bird, more than Dr. J, more than Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, more than all of them. His 27 points a game is almost three points more than he averages in the regular season for his career."

The NBA analyst put Curry in a fantastic company. While his argument may be flawed because the point guard is still in his prime, it shows how amazing he's been on the big stage.

Despite having no Finals MVP award, Curry elevates his game when it matters the most. This is why another phenomenal performance from him can be expected in Game 4.

Curry's performance against the Celtics is incredible

The Boston Celtics are one of the NBA's best defensive teams. Their defense is suffocating, and they are capable of stopping even the best scorers.

However, Steph Curry has yet to be denied by the Celtics.

The Warriors, on the other hand, need more from Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and others. Curry has been the only consistent player in the series for them, but that isn't enough.

The Boston crowd will be tough, but it will be interesting to see if the Warriors can tie the series.

