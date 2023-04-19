“Mystique of being an MVP is not what it once was” – Kevin Durant opens up on shrinking value of NBA awards 

The MVP award is the most prestigious accolade a player can win in the NBA, but according to 2013-14 MVP Kevin Durant, due to how constantly the award is being debated, its mystery is no longer the same.

The Phoenix Suns All-Star knows what it takes to win an MVP award, which is why his opinion regarding anything about it matters. In his podcast, Durant shared that the MVP's value wasn't the same back then. Due to the way it's constantly become a main topic for fans and critics, the award doesn't have the same allure.

"It still matters," Durant said. "I wouldn't say it lost its significance over time, 'cause it still matters. You still have to play at that level to become the MVP. That journey and grind still matters.

"The mystique of being the MVP is not what it once was. We talk about it too much, simply put. We were looking behind the curtain for too long now. The mystique around our favorite players, our favorite artists, anything, was a part of it."

Boardroom @boardroom



"It still matters ... [but] the mystique of being an MVP is not what it once was."



: boardroom.tv/the-etcs-kevin… @KDTrey5 talks about the MVP award and makes his pick for who should win this season."It still matters ... [but] the mystique of being an MVP is not what it once was." .@KDTrey5 talks about the MVP award and makes his pick for who should win this season."It still matters ... [but] the mystique of being an MVP is not what it once was."📺: boardroom.tv/the-etcs-kevin… https://t.co/tLmISi13kv

KD's words hold some truth. People are constantly comparing their favorite players, including the awards they've received in their careers. Additionally, the awards that players have won are always used to lift up those stars more. Fans rely heavily on what players achieve, and they often ignore the pure greatness of the athletes.

The addition of Kevin Durant is starting to take effect for the Suns

LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns: Game 1

The Phoenix Suns have just finished Game 2 of their first-round series matchup against the LA Clippers with a 123-109 win on Tuesday. While Devin Booker did most of the heavy lifting, it was Kevin Durant's consistent start that gave them enough momentum to get the win.

Durant finished Game 2 with a decent 25 points, six rebounds and five assists. His first-quarter performance helped them stay close in the game and followed it up with a more impressive second quarter, scoring 10 points.

The Sporting News @sportingnews



Devin Booker:

38 PTS | 9 AST | 4 3PM



Kevin Durant:

25 PTS | 6 REB | 5 REB



Chris Paul:

16 PTS | 8 AST | 4 REB The Suns' Big Three dominated in Game 2 with 79 combined pointsDevin Booker:38 PTS | 9 AST | 4 3PMKevin Durant:25 PTS | 6 REB | 5 REBChris Paul:16 PTS | 8 AST | 4 REB The Suns' Big Three dominated in Game 2 with 79 combined points ☀️Devin Booker:38 PTS | 9 AST | 4 3PMKevin Durant:25 PTS | 6 REB | 5 REBChris Paul:16 PTS | 8 AST | 4 REB https://t.co/JOYJtMPSOo

Things are starting to be effective for the Suns as they now have two lethal scorers who can't be left open by any defense. KD's presence alone helps the team open the floor and give Booker a chance to do damage from midrange. That's exactly how Game 2 was played out and how the Suns have evened the series.

Game 3 will be in Los Angeles on Thursday, and things could change for either team.

