Former teammates Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant exchange words as both superstars are going at each other

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant exchanged words early in the third quarter of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers. Westbrook and Durant have been going at each other since the series started.

There has been no love lost between the former teammates. With the Suns going on a run to start the second half, the Clippers called a timeout. As Westbrook was walking to their bench, Durant was fired up and possibly talking some trash.

The two former OKC Thunder superstars started jawing at each other. It's great to see the competitive fire between the two former MVPs. That is what the NBA playoffs is all about as the Suns look to even the series against the Clippers.

Russell Westbrook blocks Kevin Durant's shot in the first quarter

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

With 10 minutes left in the first quarter of Game 2, Russell Westbrook was defending Kevin Durant. The two former teammates are battling for position inside the arc. Westbrook almost got the steal, but Durant was able to recover and drove to the basket.

Ivica Zubac was able to stop Durant's drive, but the Suns superstar faded away and shot the jump shot. However, Westbrook came out of nowhere to block his shot away. The Clippers guard has been playing amazing defense in this series despite having an awful shooting night in Game 1.

Westbrook's defense and hustle were some of the reasons why the Clippers stole Game 1 from the Suns. Westbrook blocked Devin Booker's layup late in Game 1 before hitting the ball into the Suns guard to force the turnover.

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant with the OKC Thunder

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant are two of the greatest players in OKC Thunder history. Westbrook and Durant played eight seasons together, making the playoffs six times and the NBA Finals once.

They were one of the best duos in the NBA at the time, with Durant winning the MVP in 2014. They were on the brink of another NBA Finals appearance in 2016, but blew a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors.

Durant ended up leaving the Thunder that summer to join Golden State. Westbrook blossomed without Durant to win the MVP in 2017. The former teammates have faced each other plenty of times since breaking up.

It has always been an intense game and several dust ups have already happened. Nevertheless, Durant has defended Westbrook from recent criticisms, while Westbrook barely talks about his former teammate.

