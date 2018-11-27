NBA 18/19: 3 reasons why Carmelo Anthony still has a future in the NBA

Carmelo Anthony did not last long in Houston

After being deemed surplus to requirements at the OKC Thunder, Melo landed in Houston expecting to challenge for a first NBA Championship. This move turned out to be incredibly short-lived, as the 10-time All-Star was told to find a new team after making just 10 appearances. There has been much discussion over if Anthony should retire. However, here are three reasons why Melo still has a future in the NBA.

#3 Recent Change In Attitude

Carmelo Anthony refused to come off the bench during his stint at Oklahoma City Thunder

During the 17/18 NBA season, Anthony was asked on multiple occasions whether he would be willing to come off the bench for the Thunder. After first being amused by the question, Melo repeatedly made it clear that he would not be willing to come off the bench.

Anthony was, of course, traded by the Thunder at the end of the season, although the 34-year-old changed his attitude while in Houston. During his 10-game stint, Anthony came off the bench eight times and this finally showed that Melo was willing to sacrifice for a team. Another NBA team is now much more likely to give the ex-Knicks man a place on their roster, as Melo is much better suited to a bench role at this point of his career.

#2 Favourable Contract

Melo is no longer earning $25 million a year

The main reason that the Thunder wanted to get rid of Carmelo Anthony in the past off-season was his huge contract. OKC would have had to go massively in the luxury tax to keep Anthony as he stood to earn over $25 million for the 18/19 season. His contract was eventually bought out by the Atlanta Hawks, and now Anthony's current contract is worth just $2,393,887.

Anthony was one of the most overpaid players in the NBA last season. However, his current contract is worth just $2.4 million for the season. Anthony has the potential to contribute between 15 and 20 points from the bench, and his veteran's minimum contract provides great value for teams around the NBA looking to add more depth.

