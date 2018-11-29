NBA 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the Lakers should trade Lonzo Ball

The Lakers could benefit from trading Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be linked with some of the biggest stars in the NBA, although the franchise will need to sacrifice some members of the roster if they are able to pull off a deal for a player such as Anthony Davis.

Lonzo Ball is among those being linked with a trade away from the team, and here we will look at three reasons why it makes sense for the Lakers to trade away the 21-year-old point guard.

#3 The Lakers can't afford to wait

Ball looks as though he will need a number of years to develop

Lonzo Ball was a high first-round draft pick in 2017, and this immediately led many to believe that he was a ready-made superstar. Despite this, most players drafted at 19 still need time to adapt and develop, and due to this, it may be a number of years before we see the best version of Lonzo Ball.

The problem for the Lakers is that they are not in a position to wait. LeBron James turns 34 in December, and nobody can predict how long LeBron will be able to keep up his current level of performances.

If Ball takes four years to develop into the star that many believe he can eventually be, LeBron's current Laker's contract will have expired, and the franchise would have wasted his best years by waiting for their young core to develop. Simply put, the Lakers need ready made superstars, and Ball is currently nowhere near this level.

#2 LaVar Ball

LaVar wants all three of his sons on the same NBA team

Last season, LaVar Ball infamously threatened to pull Lonzo Ball off the Lakers, if the franchise didn't sign his other son's. Despite LaVar being slightly more restrained this year, his unhelpful input has continued, with the Big Baller Brand founder criticizing Luke Walton, while also claiming that he could coach the current Laker team with his eyes closed.

A potential fallout over Rajon Rondo starting ahead of Lonzo is always a worry for Lakers management, and most people that have followed LaVar Ball are well aware that drama is always imminent. Ultimately the Lakers would be better off without the worry and distraction of LaVar.

