NBA 18/19: Carmelo Anthony urged to move abroad

Anthony and Harden during Melo's brief spell in Houston

What's the news?

As rumors over Carmelo Anthony's future continue to swirl, the 34-year-old has now been urged by former NBA star, Jalen Rose, to move overseas in order to further his career. The former Indiana Pacers man was speaking about Anthony's NBA future on his podcast 'Jalen and Jacoby', and Rose made it clear that the former All-Star should look at prolonging his career by moving to a different league:

I do think he has an opportunity to get paid to play overseas, which is what I would do if I was him, but NBA, I think he has played his last game

In case you didn't know...

Carmelo Anthony is a 10-time All-Star who is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history. The 34-year-old was chosen by the Denver Nuggets as the third overall pick of the 2004 NBA draft, after playing one year of college basketball for Syracuse. Anthony spent eight seasons with the team, before having a memorable spell in New York with the Knicks.

Melo also had a spell in Oklahoma, although the player had statistically the worst season of his career, and was moved on at the end of the season. After a buyout with the Atlanta Hawks, Anthony settled for a place on the bench for the Rockets, although the 3-time Gold Medalist was deemed surplus to requirements after just 10 games.

The heart of the matter

Carmelo Anthony proved during his brief stint in Houston that he can still be effective from the bench. The 34-year-old averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes, and his veteran's minimum salary is a contract that most organizations can afford to take on.

Despite Jalen Rose adding to all the doom and gloom surrounding Anthony, Melo should still be able to find a new NBA team in the coming months.

What's next?

Carmelo Anthony is not able to sign with a new NBA team until the 15th of December. Meanwhile, his former Rockets teammates will face the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

