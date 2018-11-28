×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA 18/19: Lakers urged to sign Bradley Beal

Elliott T
ANALYST
News
54   //    28 Nov 2018, 22:01 IST

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wants to see Bradley Beal join LeBron James in Los Angeles
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wants to see Bradley Beal join LeBron James in Los Angeles

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith today expressed his belief that the Los Angeles Lakers need to sign Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. The 25-year-old is reportedly available for trade, although the player himself suggested this week that he would be happy to stay at the team that drafted him back in 2012.

Smith was speaking after LeBron James and the Lakers fell to a disappointing 117-85 defeat to the Denver Nuggets. The NBA expert also double-downed on his belief that the Lakers should trade both Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in return for Bradley Beal. While appearing on ESPN's 'Get Up', Stephen A. Smith explained:

I think that the Lakers should do everything they can to try and get Bradley Beal via trade. I would trade Ingram, I would trade Lonzo Ball, I would give them both for Bradley Beal.

Smith went on to say that trading for Bradley Beal is the only way that the Lakers can compete this season, as the Lakers desperately require a player who can shoot the ball.

While Bradley Beal is believed to be available, it remains to be seen if the Lakers would be willing to trade the two young players that Magic Johnson has installed so much faith in. The Lakers do, however, seem to be gearing up to make some kind of trade in the coming weeks, as LeBron clearly needs more help from the field.

The full video of Stephen A Smith's appearance on Get Up! can be viewed below:

Let us know below if you think the Lakers should trade away Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in return for Bradley Beal. Also visit our dedicated Basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Washington Wizards Los Angeles Lakers Bradley Beal Lonzo Ball NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors Los Angeles Lakers Trade Rumors
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons the Lakers should trade for Bradley...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 best trade destinations for Bradley Beal
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Bradley Beal rubbishes the trade rumors
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 5 Biggest Winners from Week 1 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Wizards open to trading anybody on the team,...
RELATED STORY
Russell Westbrook followed Bradley Beal on Instagram;...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 Reasons why Dwight Howard's career is...
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Toronto Raptors could benefit from the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us