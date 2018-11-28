NBA 18/19: Lakers urged to sign Bradley Beal

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith wants to see Bradley Beal join LeBron James in Los Angeles

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith today expressed his belief that the Los Angeles Lakers need to sign Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. The 25-year-old is reportedly available for trade, although the player himself suggested this week that he would be happy to stay at the team that drafted him back in 2012.

Smith was speaking after LeBron James and the Lakers fell to a disappointing 117-85 defeat to the Denver Nuggets. The NBA expert also double-downed on his belief that the Lakers should trade both Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball in return for Bradley Beal. While appearing on ESPN's 'Get Up', Stephen A. Smith explained:

I think that the Lakers should do everything they can to try and get Bradley Beal via trade. I would trade Ingram, I would trade Lonzo Ball, I would give them both for Bradley Beal.

Smith went on to say that trading for Bradley Beal is the only way that the Lakers can compete this season, as the Lakers desperately require a player who can shoot the ball.

While Bradley Beal is believed to be available, it remains to be seen if the Lakers would be willing to trade the two young players that Magic Johnson has installed so much faith in. The Lakers do, however, seem to be gearing up to make some kind of trade in the coming weeks, as LeBron clearly needs more help from the field.

