NBA 18/19: Stephen A. Smith says Carmelo Anthony was made the Rockets scapegoat

Carmelo Anthony's spell with the Houston Rockets lasted just 10 games

After a rough start to the NBA season, the Houston Rockets informed Carmelo Anthony that he was no longer needed at the organization, and he should look for a new team. This was a surprising development as Melo had only just signed a one-year deal with the Houston franchise, and the 34-year-old had also accepted to come off the bench for the bench for the first time in his career.

Despite Anthony's new flexibility, his spell in Houston lasted just 10 games, as the team felt as though they were better off without him. The Rockets form has not improved since Melo left the team, and this has led some to claim that the organization made the 10-time All-Star a scapegoat to their problems. When evaluating the Houston Rockets defeat to the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen A. Smith told First Take:

Evidently Carmelo Anthony was not the problem, they have a problem playing defence, they have a problem sharing the basketball, theres too much one on one which makes them easier to defend

Smith highlighted how poor the Rockets have been this season, both with and without Anthony, and many fans will agree with his take that Melo wasn't the problem. During his 10 game spell in Houston, Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, which is an excellent return for a player coming off the bench.

Anthony has yet to find another team, although rumors persist that the Lakers could make a move for the former Knicks man in the new year.

You can find the full video of Stephen A. Smiths appearance on First Take below.

Let us know below if you believe Carmelo Anthony was unfairly scapegoated during his spell in Houston.