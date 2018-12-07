NBA 18/19: 3 players who can be traded on December 15th

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 64 // 07 Dec 2018, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Carmelo Anthony is among the players that can join a new team on December 15th

Despite the fact that we have only just passed the quarter stage, the 18/19 NBA season has already provided some high profile trades. Jimmy Butler has left the Minnesota Timberwolves to join the Philadelphia 76ers, while Kyle Korver has swapped the Cavaliers for the Jazz.

The frequency of players changing teams is also likely to increase in the coming weeks, as more players will soon become eligible for a trade. Up until this point, free-agents from the 2018 off season have been unable to join a new team due to the NBA's rule that stops free agents from joining a new team until the 15th of December.

As soon as we hit the 15th, franchises will be looking to move players who have not had the desired impact. So here we will look at three notable players who will be eligible for a trade in just over a week's time.

#3 Raymond Felton

Raymond Felton has struggled for minutes with the Thunder since the summer arrival of Dennis Schroder

While Raymond Felton will probably not be looking for a trade on December 15th, a number of teams are likely to be interested in the veteran player. The 34-year-old is one of the best backup point guards in the NBA, and he is well known for being a team player.

Felton had a great first season with the OKC Thunder, although the team has since added Dennis Schroder, and it has resulted in Felton seeing a huge reduction in minutes. Last season, Felton averaged 6.9 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game, although the veteran has only featured 13 times this season.

Felton would be a great back-up point guard for most playoff-chasing teams, so if the OKC receive a good offer, the team may choose to trade away a player who will likely leave in 2019 anyway.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement