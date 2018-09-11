NBA 2018-19: 10 Highest Paid NBA Players By Salaries

Left to Right - James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin

The salary cap for the 2018-19 season is capped at $101.9 million, but with the free agent class this year, we saw a lot of max contracts spent around and a lot of 1-year deals given out by the team's front offices. This year with big names like LeBron, PG-13, CP3, Kevin Durant signed big contracts, while Westbrook and James Harden crossed the T's and dotted the I's on their max extensions last year.

However, this year the deals were only 4 years as the players switched teams so we could get to see the golden 200 million $ plus numbers this offseason.

So let's look at the top 10 players based on their salaries for the 2018-19 season. (Salary figures via spotrac.com)

# 10 James Harden - Houston Rockets

2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden

Contract Details: 4-years and $117.9 million

Salary in 2017-18: $30,421,854

It's surprising that James Harden's name comes up in this list even though his max contract extension of $160 million/4 year has not even started. Harden signed this contract back in 2016 for $117.9 million over the course of 4 years. But he signed an extension by breaking his earlier contract and signing a max deal.

This deal combined with that of Chris Paul's max extension will put the budget for the Houston Rockets in the sky's for the next half a dozen years.

Still, Daryl Morey does not make mistakes when dealing with numbers, he should for himself and the Rockets make the slogan ' Trust the Numbers' because of his proficiency in using data analytics to advance his team. With Harden as the team's best player, Morey has continuously been able to beat the predictions and with Paul finally, here, the next step would be to win the coveted Championship.

#9 Mike Conley - Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Conley

Contract Details: 5-years and $152.6 million

Salary in 2017-18: $30,521,115

The most unexpected name on this list, Mike Conley signed the then biggest contract in the NBA for $152.6 million in 2016. Memphis had hopes for their franchise when they were able to compile a team of Conley, Marc Gasol, Chandler Parsons and at that time, Zach Randolph as a veteran advisor. But their plans have not panned out, as they are struggling to compete in the tough Western Conference.

With Parsons not nearly worth his contract, Conley is the only one contributing to the team. Conley will be hoping that after injuries this season and with rookie Jaren Jackson Jr., the team would again be able to make the playoffs.

