NBA 2018-19: 3 Key takeaways from the Houston Rockets' performance so far

Chris Paul is currently out of action with left hamstring injury Credit: Sportsnet

Win-loss record: 19-15 (7th in West)

After an impressive run last season where they almost shocked the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals, the Houston Rockets entered this year with a not-so-great team. They lost a lot of their role players in the offseason and even though they added 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, his run ended after just 10 days in Houston.

The Rockets after a slow and sluggish start have picked up steam and are currently at the seventh spot in the Western Conference Standings fighting for a spot in the playoffs. In this article, let us take a look at three key takeaways from the Houston Rockets' performance so far this season.

#3 Clint Capela is averaging career-high numbers for a double-double

Clint Capela signed a 5-year $90 million deal in the offseason to return to Rockets

After a breakout season with the Houston Rockets last year, Clint Capela signed a 5-year $90 million deal in the offseason to return to the franchise. The 24-year-old center whose career has been on the rise since the day he was drafted into the league in 2014 continues to get better this season.

He is currently averaging career-high numbers in all the five categories and has already transitioned into one of the mainstays of the Rockets team. He is currently the second leading scorer on the team with 17.3 points. Capela is also averaging career-high 12.6 rebounds per game to put together a double-double over the season.

Earlier this week, Capela had two back-to-back standout performances where he grabbed 23 rebounds in each of the two games to lead the team to victory. Capela's presence in the paint is causing nightmares to the opposing offenses and with 5.1 offensive rebounds per game, he is currently second on the list of most offensive rebounds per game this season.

